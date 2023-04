The League of Stars is played in Coconí

Julian Andres Santa

The soccer festival with all the emotions of the League of Stars, a national tournament that brings together the best teams in five categories: 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2013, where the protagonists enjoy not only their beloved sport, but also the comfort and excellent condition of the facilities in Coconí.

Category 2005

Equity

Medellín

Pereira

Santa Fe

matches for today

2:30 p.m. Equity vs. Pereira

4:00pm Santa Fe vs Medellin

Matches for tomorrow

7:00 a.m. Equity vs Medellín

8:30am Pereira vs Santa Fe

*Monday: Gold Cup Final

2007 category

Equity

Cali

Pereira

Santa Fe

matches for today

2:30 p.m. Equity vs. Pereira

4:00pm Santa Fe vs Cali

Matches for tomorrow

10:00 a.m. Equity vs. Cali

10:00 am Pereira vs Santa Fe

2009 Category

America

Pereira

Equity

Santa Fe

Cali A

Cali B

matches for today

7:00am America vs Cali A

8:30am Cali B vs Santa Fe

10:00 a.m. Pereira vs. Equity

1:00pm America vs Santa Fe

2:30 pm Cali A vs. Equity

4:00pm Cali B vs Pereira

Matches for tomorrow

7:00am America vs Equity

8:30am Santa Fe vs Pereira

10:00am Cali A vs Cali B

1:00pm America vs Pereira

2:30 p.m. Equity vs. Cali B

4:00pm Santa Fe vs Cali A

2011 category

Group A

Cali C

Pereira

Once Caldas A

Santa Fe

Cali A

Group B

Medellín

Cali B

Cortuluá

Equity

Once Caldas B

matches for today

7:00am Cali C vs Cali A

7:00am Pereira vs Once Caldas A

1:00pm Cali C vs Santa Fe

1:00pm Cali A vs Once Caldas A

2:30 p.m. Medellin vs. Equity

4.00pm Once Caldas B vs Cortuluá

Matches for tomorrow

7:00am Cali C vs Once Caldas A

7:00am Santa Fe vs Pereira

8:30 a.m. Medellín vs. Cortulua

8:30 a.m. Equity vs. Cali B

2:30pm Cali C vs Pereira

2:30pm Santa Fe vs Cali A

4:00pm Medellín vs Cali B

4:00 p.m. Equity vs. Once Caldas B

8:30 p.m. Medellin vs Once Caldas B

8:30pm Cali B vs Cortuluá

2013 Category

Pereira

Equity

Santa Fe

Cali A

Cali B

matches for today

7:00am Pereira vs Cali B

8:30 a.m. Equity vs. Santa Fe

2:30pm Pereira vs Cali A

4:00pm Cali B vs Santa Fe

Matches for tomorrow

7:00am Pereira vs Santa Fe

8:30 a.m. Cali A vs. Equity

2:30 p.m. Pereira vs. Equity

4:00pm Cali A vs Cali B