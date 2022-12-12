With a financial amendment, the League attempted to cancel, depriving it of funding, the creation of the Portofino National Park, now a Regional Park. However, the amendment presented by the deputy Francesco Bruzzone would have been rejected.

The complaint comes from a post by M5s deputy Roberto Traversi.

On his Facebook page, Traversi publishes a screenshot of what should be the text of the amendment. Traversi accompanies the document with this comment: “”For a handful of hunters to give up copious resources” Here is the centre-right’s solution for the Portofino park, after holding it back for years. The suppression. This time the amendment is declared inadmissible in the maneuver because it is regulated, but tomorrow who knows!”.

In the screenshot to amendment 127.05 we read that Bruzzone proposes to abolish “the rule that provides for the establishment of the Portofino National Park and the forecast of the resources allocated for its operation”.

the case Parco di Portofino, here is the third way: 7 municipalities and 4900 hectares. Dello Strologo: “We include Monte Fasce” by Michela Bompani

07 Maggio 2022



However, the amendment was deemed inadmissible by the Budget Commission which must examine the more than 3,000 amendments.

A political and judicial battle has been raging in Liguria for some time now over the transition from regional to national. The centre-right fears the widening of borders that would result from nationalization and the consequent limitation of available hunting areas. Hunters have always been one of Bruzzone’s main pools of votes.

There have been appeals and counter-appeals to the Tar on the enlargement of the borders and at the moment the Region is firm in its position to keep any extensions to a minimum.

However, the attempt to definitively cancel the national hypothesis is a quantum leap. Among other things, the National Park would guarantee the arrival of much higher funding than that enjoyed by a regional park. In Liguria only the Cinque Terre is a national park.