Home News The League tries with an amendment to block the Portofino National Park project: rejected
News

The League tries with an amendment to block the Portofino National Park project: rejected

by admin
The League tries with an amendment to block the Portofino National Park project: rejected

With a financial amendment, the League attempted to cancel, depriving it of funding, the creation of the Portofino National Park, now a Regional Park. However, the amendment presented by the deputy Francesco Bruzzone would have been rejected.
The complaint comes from a post by M5s deputy Roberto Traversi.

On his Facebook page, Traversi publishes a screenshot of what should be the text of the amendment. Traversi accompanies the document with this comment: “”For a handful of hunters to give up copious resources” Here is the centre-right’s solution for the Portofino park, after holding it back for years. The suppression. This time the amendment is declared inadmissible in the maneuver because it is regulated, but tomorrow who knows!”.

In the screenshot to amendment 127.05 we read that Bruzzone proposes to abolish “the rule that provides for the establishment of the Portofino National Park and the forecast of the resources allocated for its operation”.

the case

Parco di Portofino, here is the third way: 7 municipalities and 4900 hectares. Dello Strologo: “We include Monte Fasce”

by Michela Bompani

However, the amendment was deemed inadmissible by the Budget Commission which must examine the more than 3,000 amendments.
A political and judicial battle has been raging in Liguria for some time now over the transition from regional to national. The centre-right fears the widening of borders that would result from nationalization and the consequent limitation of available hunting areas. Hunters have always been one of Bruzzone’s main pools of votes.
There have been appeals and counter-appeals to the Tar on the enlargement of the borders and at the moment the Region is firm in its position to keep any extensions to a minimum.
However, the attempt to definitively cancel the national hypothesis is a quantum leap. Among other things, the National Park would guarantee the arrival of much higher funding than that enjoyed by a regional park. In Liguria only the Cinque Terre is a national park.

See also  Great War, remains of 12 Austro-Hungarian soldiers found in Tonale

You may also like

He dies in hospital from an illness after...

Dream job? Pa too static, among young people...

Gua Xuesha Bai Chamber of Commerce unanimously approved...

Montalto, the Pitti pastry shop receives the Gambero...

The anniversary of the massacre, Piazza Fontana the...

The surveyor with a passion for basketball and...

Pensions and the fight against tax evasion: the...

Justice, Nordio opens a new front: “Warranty notice...

Li Keqiang: After the optimization of epidemic prevention...

Ivrea, forty poets on stage at the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy