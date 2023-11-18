The Legend of Zelda, after The Hunger Games Hunter Schafer is aiming for a new prominent role

Hunter Schafer as Princess Zelda in the new film adaptation The Legend of Zelda? The Euphoria actress commented on fans’ preferences.

When a famous story like The Legend of Zelda gets the green light to become a film live action One immediately wonders about the choice of cast. Who could possibly play Link? And who, instead, could step into the shoes of Princess Zelda? Fans already have several names on the tip of their tongues, including Hunter Schafer. The actress owes much of her fame to the character of Jules in Euphoriabut recently appeared in the cinema in the cast of The Hunger Games: The Rime of the Nightingale and the Serpent. How will you have reacted to Zelda fans’ interest in you?

The Legend of Zelda, fans want Hunter Schafer: the actress’s reaction

The announcement of the live action of The Legend of Zelda reinforces the presence of Nintendo on the big screen following the success of Super Mario Bros – The Movie, but details regarding the project are being kept under lock and key at the moment. For this reason we don’t know who will be able to play the beloved characters of the video game even in the flesh. Hunter Schafer, however, has already received strong acclaim from her fandom, who has chosen her as the perfect Zelda. And the actress commented on the possibility during the press tour of The Hunger Games: The Rime of the Nightingale and the Serpent available in theaters with a new prequel adventure in Panem. And while in the Capitol she plays the cousin Tigris Snow of Coriolanus, an aspiring stillist, fans would have already imagined her as Princess Zelda in live action. Her reaction didn’t take long to arrive. Interviewed during the London premiere of the Hunger Games prequel, she revealed:

That would be really cool. Personally I love the game. I played it as a child and still do now, so who knows. That would be crazy!

This isn’t the first time Hunter Schafer has faced this possibility. In a previous interview with ETthe actress underlined her interest in the project: “It would be nice. I played that video game a lot as a child, it’s beautiful.”. Will Shigeru Miyamoto listen to the fans’ wishes? Meanwhile, the director who will handle the live action has already been announced, Wes Ballwho proved his talent with the trilogy of Maze Runner.