Simple Rules for Living Longer and Happier: Expert Advice from Leading Longevity Expert Franco Berrino

Leading Longevity Expert Reveals Key Rules for Living Longer and Healthier

Franco Berrino, a renowned longevity expert and epidemiologist, has spent forty years at the Cancer Institute of Milan, where he served as the director of the department of preventive and predictive medicine. His latest book, “Stop Time,” offers a wealth of simple rules for living longer and happier, with a focus on nutrition.

According to Berrino, eating a healthy diet is a powerful way to slow down aging and prevent serious chronic diseases. He emphasizes the importance of consuming human food instead of highly processed and addictive industrial products. Multiple studies have shown that these processed foods can lead to illness and premature death.

When it comes to genetics and health, Berrino asserts that eating the right foods can reduce the impact of genetic predisposition for certain diseases. By making simple changes to one’s diet, individuals can lower their risk of developing conditions such as breast cancer, even if they have a genetic predisposition.

Berrino recommends eliminating sugary drinks, nitrite-treated cured meats, white bread, and sugar from one’s diet. He also suggests adding legumes, nuts, yogurt, whole grain carbohydrates, fruits, and vegetables while consuming animal proteins in moderation.

In terms of weight management, Berrino advises against strict diets and instead advocates for simple rules such as chewing food thoroughly, having an early dinner to allow for a 14-hour fasting period, and eliminating certain foods like potatoes, meat, refined cereals, and sugar.

When it comes to protein intake, Berrino states that consuming too much protein can lead to weight gain and should account for less than 15% of daily caloric intake. He also highlights the benefits of making lifestyle changes later in life, noting that individuals in their 50s and 60s can still gain significant improvements in longevity by altering their habits.

In addition to dietary recommendations, Berrino emphasizes the importance of meditation, noting that even a brief daily practice can have a positive impact on overall health. He also highlights the importance of regular exercise, recommending at least half an hour of physical activity per day.

Looking towards the future, Berrino is optimistic about medical advancements enabling people to live to 100 years old. However, he stresses that maintaining good health is a personal responsibility and the best gift one can offer to future generations.

Overall, Berrino’s approach to longevity and health is grounded in simple and achievable lifestyle changes that can have a profound impact on well-being.

© 2023 Today. All rights reserved.

Share this: Facebook

X

