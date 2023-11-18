Nymburk won against Slavia and is celebrating its seventh win in a row in the NBL

The former champions dominated in Prague, mostly in the third quarter, which they won 21:5. Their scoring leader was Jitaurious Gordon with 15 points. Slavia lost the fifth game in a row.

Fifth Kolín and seventh Brno won their third consecutive wins. Central Bohemia defeated Olomouc in its hall 80:78, Jakub Petráš recorded a double double, the author of 18 points and 16 rebounds. In the home team, the entire base five scored in double figures with the leader Amin Adamu scoring 26 points and 9 rebounds. Only three substitutes played in both teams, but the home team contributed only one point against the opponent’s twenty-two, and Olomouc lost for the fifth time in a row.

The match was decided by Cologne captain Adam Číž with his fifth three-pointer in the game just before the end. “Lately, I’ve been saying that when the last minute starts, I’m going home because Adam Číž will already arrange it,” said Kolín coach Predrag Benáček. “It is a cruel defeat. Adam Číž showed that he is a great player. But we should have won the game already during the encounter and it didn’t have to be decided until the end,” stated home coach Lukáš Feštr.

Brno beat Pardubice at home 86:79 after a turnover in the last quarter, which they won 25:12. Even in the third part, the guests led by 11 points, but even the best scorer of the match, Tomáš Vyoral, the author of 23 points and five three-pointers, could not prevent the fourth defeat in a row. His teammate Jure Škifič added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Local Viktor Půlpán scored 18 points, Terrell Brown-Soares added one less and recorded 13 rebounds.

The scorer of the day was Matěj Svoboda from Děčín with 30 points, but even with the contribution of another 22 points from Maksim Šturanović, it was not enough for success in the hall of the last Ostrava. The new smelter won 80:71, in only the second win of the season, its leader was Elyjah Williams with 17 points. “We relied on defense today when the offense went away again in the second half and we had over 16 turnovers,” said home coach Adam Choleva.

Men’s Basketball Cooperative League – 13th round: Ostrava – Děčín 80:71 (23:20, 49:38, 67:59) Most points: Williams 17, Madden 15, Majerčák 13 – Matěj Svoboda 30, Šturanovič 22, Walton 11Olomoucko – Cologne 78:80 (23:18, 40:40, 63:59) Most points: Adamu 26, Shaver 16, McBrayer 13 – Petráš 18, Smith 17, Číž 15Slavia Prague – Nymburk 57:91 (16:23, 34: 47, 39:68) Most points: Mareš and Mrázek 10 each, Jelínek 8 – Gordon 15, Svejcar 12, Bell 10 Brno – Pardubice 86:79 (22:18, 44:42, 61:67) Most points: Půlpán 18, Brown-Soares 17, Zdanavičius 12 – Vyoral 23, Škifič 17, Alford 121.Nymburk11921039:75981,82.Opava12931125:101575,03.Ústí nad Labem1174995:91363,64.USK Praha1174840:82563,65.Ko lín13851032:106261.56. Písek1064930:93260,07.Brno1165837:87154,58.Děčín13671155:111546,29.Pardubice13581084:112938,510.Olomoucko1239964:108725,011.Slavia Praha133101001:12 1623,112.Ostrava12210916:99416,7

