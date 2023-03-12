17 sports disciplines that will take place at the SND, CAN and COP Complex.

After the great success of the Sports Summer classes at the SND Complex, the National Sports Secretariat opens the registration period for the SND Sports Schools for boys, girls and adolescents from 6 to 17 years of age. 17 modalities will be enabled and registration will take place from March 7 to 10 at the Hotel Deportista Róga, from 08:00 a.m. to 07:00 p.m.

The classes will take place at the SND Complex, the Paraguayan Olympic Park and the National Aquatic Center. Chess, Athletics, Soccer, Handball, Karate, Skating, Field Tennis, Track Volleyball, Beach Volleyball, Artistic Gymnastics, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Badminton, Judo and Olympic Wrestling, Boxing, will be the disciplines that their classes will have at the SND Complex . Likewise, the fencing classes will take place in the premises of the Paraguayan Olympic Park while swimming will take place in the facilities of the National Aquatic Center.

The sports initiation program promoted by the National Sports Secretariat (SND), is defined as a pedagogical process of theoretical and practical teaching of the different sports modalities, from the age of 6 onwards, through playful actions developed by the children, girls and adolescents, which lead to the optimization of their sports development.

Registrations are made in person and for this, interested persons must appear at the reception of the Hotel Deportista Róga, in the SND Complex, from Monday to Friday from 08:00 a.m. to 07:00 p.m. The essential requirements to access the quotas enabled in the different disciplines are:

• Minor students: photo of the student’s identity card; photo of identity card of the mother, father or responsible guardian; medical certificate of being fit to carry out physical sports activities (updated to the year 2023).

For further inquiries, you can send an email to the email address [email protected] or contact the Sports Schools coordination by sending a wathsapp message to the number 0985 614 336