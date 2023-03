North Korea launched two cruise missiles from a submarine on Sunday, the North Korean news agency KCNA announced, a few hours before the joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.

The shot was fired towards the sea off the coastal city of Sinpo (eastern North Korea) on Sunday morning, according to KCNA. The South Korean army, quoted by the Yonhap agency, confirmed for its part that it detected a new missile launch.

Developing…