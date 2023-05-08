Home » The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, details on resolution and framerate on PS5 and Xbox Series X
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, details on resolution and framerate on PS5 and Xbox Series X

In an interview with GamingBolt, producer Harald Riegler of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has revealed some details related to resolution, framerate and graphics modes which will be available at launch on PS5 e Xbox Series X.

On this occasion Riegler confirmed that the game aims for resolution 1440p e “60 fps stabili” both on PS5 and Xbox Series X and on both consoles players will be able to choose graphics modes to give priority to framerate or resolution. Unfortunately, the producer has not added further details on this last point, so it is not clear if we can expect, for example, a preset with 4K at 30 fps and/or one at 1080p with unlocked framerates above 60 fps.

No information also regarding the Xbox Series S version of Lord of the Rings: Gollum, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One versions, which in any case presumably will not go beyond the classic 900-1080p and 30 fps. In any case, to know the precise details in this regard, all that remains is to wait for further official communications and technical analyzes.

Before leaving you, we remind you that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available from 25 maggio 2023also on PC, of ​​which the hardware requirements have been previously revealed, from the minimum ones to the Ultra ones with active ray tracing.

