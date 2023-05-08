Anabela’s daughter was hanging out with the murdered girl Entertainment

Anabela Atijas and her daughters attended the funeral of one of the seven girls who were killed on May 3 by their peers at the elementary school in Vračar.

Two tragedies happened in our country in just two days. After an unprecedented crime in an elementary school in Belgrade, when a 13-year-old boy took the life of his peers and the school guard, a bloody feast followed in the vicinity of Mladenovac. Serbia has stopped, there is no shock and sadness. The region was also shaken by the fact that seventeen lives were taken, and twenty one people were wounded.

Anabela Atijas was with her daughters at the funeral of one of the seven girls who were killed by their peer, and Courier found out that the singer’s youngest daughter is close to the victim’s younger sister, which she herself confirmed.

“The younger sister of the injured girl went to class with my daughter. They were staying together and spent the whole day together. A beautiful family. A great tragedy, too difficult days for all of us, especially for the family“, said a visibly shaken Aabela.

“Every word is superfluous. I knew that wonderful child.The students came to see off their friend. I have nothing to say,” said the singer, who, like many of her colleagues who have spoken publicly, was overcome by pain and sorrow.

The Institute for Mental Health in Belgrade has opened two telephone lines for psychological help and support for the families of the victims of the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar”, teachers and students: 063 868-17-57 and 063 868-22-17. Also, at the UKCS Psychiatry Clinic, a team of experts has been formed that will be available to support anyone who needs it. Phone numbers available at the Psychiatry Clinic: 011 268-50-50, 011 366-21-24 and 063 310-723.

