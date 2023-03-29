The list of magical towns in Mexico is a reference for tourists from all over the world, who travel through Mexico throughout the year, with a diversity of searches and purposes. For this year there are 132 places, which occupy a place in the national identity and offer unique opportunities to discover the charm of the country.

The latent idea was to promote tourism in areas that were not very visited, and to generate a network of communities that will preserve an original architecture, history, traditions, that will take the tourist to know one town after another.

Valle del Cauca decided to replicate the initiative with the same purpose. Geneva, under the concept of an open-air museum, and Roldanillo, as a musical botanical garden, were chosen as the first magical towns in Colombia. The results were positive until the arrival of the pandemic, and there is talk of the inclusion of Calima El Darién and Sevilla on the list.

We must recognize the tourist, agricultural and ecological potential of rural Cali. There are 15 corregimientos that add up to more than 78% of the area of ​​the municipality, with an incredible wealth of water and biodiversity in more than 13,000 hectares of natural park and another 40,000 in rural areas in the mountains. Let’s develop our potential and our hidden peoples.

Let’s start with three corregimientos: Pance, Villacarmelo and Felidia. The first two have attractive rivers and waterfalls for ecotourism. Felidia, for her part, has architectural appeal in its park, its square and its church. Carrying out a concerted urban intervention with the community, improving access roads and consolidating the cultural offer, we can expand the entertainment possibilities for Cali, for tourists and for locals.

It is about the diversity of activities, but also about finding colorful, beautiful, walkable destinations, with housing improvements for rural areas and with lodging areas that comply with international guest service requirements and standards.

The ideal way to make this project a reality is to modify the Territorial Planning Plan and propose a rural perspective, which stimulates the interconnection of the city with its rurality, and which also encourages sustainable and sustainable construction. The rural area of ​​Cali should be an example of good practices, with the use of recycled plastic, solar panels, bio-gardeners and intelligent use of the aqueduct and sewage system. Let’s avoid the mistakes of the past while imagining the future.

