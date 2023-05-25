The magnificent final in Bursa youth games – Bursa News – Regional News

Naim Süleymanoğlu Sports Complextook place in School Sports Youth Games‘s middle school category final ceremony Yildirim Mayor Oktay Yilmazbesides Yıldırım District Governor Metin Esen, Fethi Yıldız, Deputy Mayor of the Metropolitan Municipality, District Youth and Sports Director Mehmet Demircischool principals and athletes participated.

After 346 matches in eight branches, awards were given to the students who ranked high, and sports materials were distributed to all schools participating in the youth games by the Yıldırım Municipality.

ATTRACTED INTENSE ATTENTION

Stating that the School Sports Youth Games are extremely important in terms of revealing the point Yıldırım has reached in sports, Mayor Oktay Yılmaz said, “Last week, we held the closing ceremony of the games held in the high school category. Our sports games in the high school category included 27 schools, 118 teams and a total of While 1,150 young people participated in the middle school level, 146 teams and 1,636 athletes from 41 schools participated. I congratulate all our athletes and teachers who participated in our tournament.”

SERVICE TO 174 THOUSAND 503 PEOPLE

Yildirim’s history, culture ve civilization Underlining that it is a city of sports as well as a city, Mayor Oktay Yılmaz said, “Our services that strengthen Yıldırım’s identity as a sports city are bearing fruit. As Yıldırım Municipality, in the last 4 years, 102 thousand in summer and winter sports schools, 19 thousand in gymnastics schools, We have provided sports and education services to our 7 thousand children in responsibility projects, 1,102 children with special needs and their families, 45 thousand women in our women’s sports centers, and a total of 174 thousand 503 citizens. We will continue our efforts to make Yıldırım, the sports city, better.”

