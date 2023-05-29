Home » Peshawar, a young girl on bail was killed in the name of honor
News

Peshawar, a young girl on bail was killed in the name of honor

Peshawar, a young girl on bail was killed in the name of honor

Web Desk: A young girl who was released on bail from the court was killed in the name of honor. Police foiled the attempt to bury the victim and arrested the three accused who bailed her out. According to the FIR registered by ASI Fazal Dayan, they received information yesterday that 15-year-old Masmaa (R) daughter of Mohammad Gul has been killed inside the house in the name of honor in Kochiano Qila and her relatives are silent. Preparations are being made for his burial.
On the information, they reached the spot along with Nafri and found that the victim was killed by Noman son of Juma Gul and destroyed the evidence from the scene. According to the police, the accused Numan has killed the victim’s father Muhammad Gul, his father Juma Gul, son of Ali Gul, Jalat and Ehsanullah in the name of honor on Emma. The police said that the accused were secretly taking the body of the girl for burial in order to hide the crime.
Police say that the victim was abducted three months ago. Later, the accused kidnapper and the girl were arrested in Kohat, after which the accused was sent to jail and the girl was handed over to her father and uncle on bail. The police took action after the girl’s murder and arrested her father Mohammad Gul, uncle Juma Gul and relative Ehsanullah and registered cases. The main accused Nauman has escaped after the incident.

