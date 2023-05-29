The oldest man in the world is Venezuelan and is 114 years old!

The celebration was this Saturday in his homeland, in the state of Táchira.

The Venezuelan Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, the oldest man in the world, celebrated his 114th birthday this Saturday in his native state of Táchira (west, bordering Colombia), a region that is “partying”, according to the governor of Tachira, Freddy Bernal. .

“Today we commemorate in a big way, with love, joy and great faith in God, the 114 years of age of Don Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, the oldest man in the world, a native of the beautiful mountain town of San José de Bolívar,” wrote the official on his Twitter account.

Bernal shared a video on the social network that shows Pérez Mora “full of joy and hope”, playing a pair of maracas with a folk music group.

“For Mr. Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, for his entire family and for the people of San José de Bolívar, a big hug. What pride to have in our lands a man blessed by God and by nature! Happy birthday, God bless you!” said the governor.

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora with his family in an interview for EFE in 2020.

“Uncle Juan”, as he is popularly known, was born on May 27, 1909 and, since 2020, when EFE released his story, he was waiting for the Guinness World Record certification, which was released on May 17 of the year. past.

Subsequently, the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, expressed his pride and appreciation for the oldest man in the world.

Pérez Mora has always lived in a mountainous area of ​​Táchira, where he farmed for more than 50 years. There he also married and had 11 children with Ediofina García, who died in 1997 after 60 years of marriage.

Guinness also congratulated the supercentenarian on Twitter, who, he pointed out, “has 18 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.”

