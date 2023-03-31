As reported, the security precautions in the new town hall in Linz are being tightened by installing security locks, among other things. The main entrance will therefore be closed from Monday, April 3rd until the lock is completed at the beginning of June. The new lock will then be opened in mid-June.
Two entrances on the sides
Information about the new entrances can be found on all sides of the New Town Hall. Two entrances are open to visitors. You will be redirected to Fiedlerstraße for access from the tram side and to the entrance at the registry office. Inside, too, visitors are guided to the foyer by means of signs.
