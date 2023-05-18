The main leaders of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council went to Jiangmen to investigate and give full play to the advantages of overseas Chinese resources to do a good job in the article of “overseas Chinese” in the new era_Government News_Jiangmen People’s Government Portal

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) On May 17, the main leaders of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council went to Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province, to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important work on overseas Chinese affairs. Discussion, Daxing investigation and research, strengthening and improving overseas Chinese affairs, and doing research on articles about “overseas Chinese” in the new era.

The research team came to Premier Zhou Enlai to inspect Xinhui Memorial Hall, listened carefully to the introduction, watched precious historical pictures, and relive the touching scenes of Premier Zhou’s in-depth investigation and inspection in Xinhui; The exhibition in Overseas Chinese Hometown requires Jiangmen to strengthen the construction of “digital museum” and vigorously promote the overseas dissemination of overseas Chinese culture; in Chikan Overseas Chinese Ancient Town, observe the protection, activation and utilization of overseas Chinese houses along the street, and watch traditional Lingnan culture such as lion dance, Cantonese opera, and English singing and dancing Perform, learn about the arrangements for the Chinese Carnival in the hometown of overseas Chinese in China (Jiangmen), and have a cordial conversation with craftsmen of intangible cultural heritage.

The main leader of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council emphasized that the vast number of overseas Chinese and Hong Kong and Macao compatriots have always been an important force in promoting China‘s modernization and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Jiangmen, as a famous hometown of overseas Chinese in the country and an important node city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, must fully implement the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area entrusted by General Secretary Xi Jinping to become a strategic fulcrum of a new development pattern, a demonstration site for high-quality development, and a Chinese-style modernization. Focus on the overall situation of national development, give full play to the advantages of overseas Chinese affairs resources, vigorously promote overseas Chinese to participate in exchanges and cooperation in various fields in our country, and continuously deepen various measures to serve overseas Chinese. The great rejuvenation of the nation gathers great power” to make greater contributions. It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen the party’s leadership over overseas Chinese affairs, take the gathering of overseas Chinese as the starting point and focus of overseas Chinese affairs, give full play to the geographical and kinship advantages of the hometown of overseas Chinese, deepen the extensive friendship with overseas Chinese, actively inherit and promote Chinese culture, and accelerate the construction of overseas Chinese. An important platform for Chinese cultural exchanges and cooperation, guiding overseas Chinese to tell Chinese stories and convey Chinese voices well. It is necessary to closely combine the promotion of overseas Chinese career development with serving the major national strategies, effectively connect the development needs of overseas Chinese with the needs of local economic construction, focus on increasing the introduction of high-level talents from overseas Chinese, provide convenient services for overseas Chinese investment, and create a good environment. Encourage and guide overseas Chinese to actively participate in the construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to better serve high-quality development. It is necessary to actively and deeply do a good job in serving overseas Chinese, improve the construction of public service platforms for overseas Chinese, and effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of overseas Chinese and returned overseas Chinese. Overseas Chinese affairs departments at all levels must firmly grasp the theme of uniting the hearts and minds of overseas Chinese and sharing the Chinese dream together, be good carers of overseas Chinese and returned overseas Chinese and family members and doers of overseas Chinese affairs, and strive to transform the precious resources contained in overseas Chinese and returned overseas Chinese To realize the great power of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.