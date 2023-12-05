The main tower is topped out!The 25th Harbin Ice and Snow World “Crown of Ice and Snow” is about to make a stunning debut

The 25th Harbin Ice and Snow World “Crown of Ice and Snow” is set to make a grand debut as the main tower has been topped out. The construction of the main tower, which stands at 43 meters high and uses 13,000 cubic meters of ice, has been a monumental task, with workers laboring day and night against the clock to ensure its completion.

The main tower, located on the main axis of the park, is the tallest and largest single ice landscape in the park. Its design incorporates Chinese dragon elements, symbolizing the past 24 sessions of Harbin Ice and Snow World and embodying the beautiful meaning of the dragon taking off. The construction of the main tower commenced on November 23 and was completed on December 4, a total of 11 days of construction.

Nearly 10,000 people, including ice construction workers, snow carving craftsmen, electricians, special equipment operators, technicians, safety officers, and supervisors, are working tirelessly to ensure the park opens to welcome guests with a world-class ice and snow charm. From ice harvesting to lighting layout, all aspects of the park are being fine-tuned to ensure a stunning experience for tourists at home and abroad.

The stunning visual effect of the main tower is sure to leave visitors in awe, as it represents the culmination of years of experience and skills in ice and snow construction. With the park’s grand opening on the horizon, the world can look forward to experiencing the top ice and snow charm that Harbin Ice and Snow World has to offer.