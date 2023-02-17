Home News The man bought 1,200 yuan for the new year and it has not been delivered for 32 days. Customer service: the car is still on the way-Minnan.com
News

The man bought 1,200 yuan for the new year and it has not been delivered for 32 days. Customer service: the car is still on the way-Minnan.com

by admin
The man bought 1,200 yuan for the new year and it has not been delivered for 32 days. Customer service: the car is still on the way-Minnan.com

It’s been more than two weeks since the Spring Festival in 2023. How does it feel that the express delivery for the New Year’s goods sent years ago has not yet been delivered?

According to reports, recently, Mr. Yu from Heilongjiang reported online that,The New Year’s goods he mailed by postal express on January 14 have not yet been delivered, and it has been 32 days since then.

Mr. Yu said that he bought 7 boxes of cakes from Daoxiang Village in Beijing, worth more than 1,200 yuan, and spent more than 100 yuan in shipping to Mudanjiang City, because he believed that the postal service did not insure the price.

However, after querying the courier number, it was found that the courier arrived at the network center of the Mudanjiang City Shipping Business Department on January 18 and was sent to the Mudanjiang City Xi’an Investment Department, and then the courier information was not updated.

“On January 30th, I communicated with the post office. After all, it was around the Spring Festival. I can understand and bear it.” Mr. Yu said. On February 3rd, he called the postal express logistics hotline again.The other party responded that there was a shortage of staff and a backlog of couriers, “We communicated on February 14th, and they still said that. I thought it would be fine if I could eat on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month.”

According to Mr. Yu’s recollection, when he communicated with the postal express logistics hotline in February, the customer service staff gave him the phone number of Xi’an Investment Department in Mudanjiang City, but he did not answer the call many times.

See also  Experts in drawing the largest concentric circles pay attention to Xi Jinping's speech and emphasize the important magic weapon of the patriotic united front

According to reports,The postal express logistics hotline customer service said that the car is still on the road, and it is impossible to confirm where it is or provide a phone number for the express delivery point. It is recommended to wait patiently.The postal industry consumer complaint hotline stated that if the express is lost or the item is damaged, you can apply for compensation from the express company.

Since the pastries and snacks are sent, they are generally not packaged to keep them fresh, so even if Mr. Yu receives the express delivery, he should not be able to eat them after such a long time.

Original title: The man bought 1,200 yuan for the new year, and the courier has not been delivered after 32 days. Postal customer service: the car is still on the way

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin

You may also like

summary of the most important events of the...

Biden: No apology for shooting down Chinese balloon

Funeral sector, among the most attractive to work

A dangerous field for children

Accelerate New Industrialization – Qiushi.com

“We are going to make the Pearl of...

Barbecue restriction would come back into force in...

They released Ninis Johana Ochoa, sister of ‘Otoniel’

Edict 1st. notice Evangelina Valencia de Palomeque

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy