It’s been more than two weeks since the Spring Festival in 2023. How does it feel that the express delivery for the New Year’s goods sent years ago has not yet been delivered?

According to reports, recently, Mr. Yu from Heilongjiang reported online that,The New Year’s goods he mailed by postal express on January 14 have not yet been delivered, and it has been 32 days since then.

Mr. Yu said that he bought 7 boxes of cakes from Daoxiang Village in Beijing, worth more than 1,200 yuan, and spent more than 100 yuan in shipping to Mudanjiang City, because he believed that the postal service did not insure the price.

However, after querying the courier number, it was found that the courier arrived at the network center of the Mudanjiang City Shipping Business Department on January 18 and was sent to the Mudanjiang City Xi’an Investment Department, and then the courier information was not updated.

“On January 30th, I communicated with the post office. After all, it was around the Spring Festival. I can understand and bear it.” Mr. Yu said. On February 3rd, he called the postal express logistics hotline again.The other party responded that there was a shortage of staff and a backlog of couriers, “We communicated on February 14th, and they still said that. I thought it would be fine if I could eat on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month.”

According to Mr. Yu’s recollection, when he communicated with the postal express logistics hotline in February, the customer service staff gave him the phone number of Xi’an Investment Department in Mudanjiang City, but he did not answer the call many times.

According to reports,The postal express logistics hotline customer service said that the car is still on the road, and it is impossible to confirm where it is or provide a phone number for the express delivery point. It is recommended to wait patiently.The postal industry consumer complaint hotline stated that if the express is lost or the item is damaged, you can apply for compensation from the express company.

Since the pastries and snacks are sent, they are generally not packaged to keep them fresh, so even if Mr. Yu receives the express delivery, he should not be able to eat them after such a long time.

