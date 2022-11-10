Listen to the audio version of the article

Luca Panerai, a well-known manager in the world of finance, died suddenly at the age of 47. Last night he was found dying, by a servant, at the Secondino farm in Zerbolò (Pavia).

The 118 operators immediately rushed to the scene, but any attempt to save him was in vain. A sudden heart attack would have crushed him.

The judicial authority has already granted authorization for the return of the body to family members, for the celebration of the funeral.

Luca Panerai was manager of the Class group, and founder and CEO of Horse TV (a television dedicated to fans of the equestrian world).

His father Paolo Panerai is president of the Class publishing house, which deals in particular with financial information and luxury goods. The Secondino farm in Zerbolò in 2014 hosted the talent show “Horse Academy”, born from an idea of ​​Luca Panerai.