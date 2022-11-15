Listen to the audio version of the article

The life of Diego Armando Maradona – the Argentine god of football – was hyperbole. The birth, the path of man, footballer and entrepreneur, the falls, the climbs, the end. Few, however, could have imagined that, even after his death on November 25, 2020 in Buenos Aires, the news from around the world would continue to turn the spotlight on his family and circle of friends (real or alleged). .

The many lives of the pibe de oro – first a poor boy who grew up in a barrio, then the climb to sporting and entrepreneurial success and finally the endless legal complaints related to the exploitation of commercial brands – are told in the "Treasure of Maradona", a podcast in seven episodes of the "River of money" series.

Seven episodes that retrace the stages that have marked his career as a footballer, testimonial paid in gold, manager and businessman. The story of a man who would have liked to leave the world only the perpetual memory of his football genius and who instead, after his death in a rich suburb of Buenos Aires, also has to deal with a different legacy: the one on which presumed children they are launching themselves, often only in the hope of having their own, rich slice of heritage.

“Il Tesoro di Maradona” is also a book available in bookstores and online stores.

