The "Maradona's treasure": a disputed legacy two years after the death of the Pibe de oro

The "Maradona's treasure": a disputed legacy two years after the death of the Pibe de oro

The life of Diego Armando Maradona – the Argentine god of football – was hyperbole. The birth, the path of man, footballer and entrepreneur, the falls, the climbs, the end. Few, however, could have imagined that, even after his death on November 25, 2020 in Buenos Aires, the news from around the world would continue to turn the spotlight on his family and circle of friends (real or alleged). .

The many lives of the pibe de oro – first a poor boy who grew up in a barrio, then the climb to sporting and entrepreneurial success and finally the endless legal complaints related to the exploitation of commercial brands – are told in the “Treasure of Maradona”, a podcast in seven episodes of the “River of money” series, which you can listen to on Spotify, Apple Podcast, on all free audio platforms and on the Sole 24 Ore website.

Seven episodes that retrace the stages that have marked his career as a footballer, testimonial paid in gold, manager and businessman. The story of a man who would have liked to leave the world only the perpetual memory of his football genius and who instead, after his death in a rich suburb of Buenos Aires, also has to deal with a different legacy: the one on which presumed children they are launching themselves, often only in the hope of having their own, rich slice of heritage.

“Il Tesoro di Maradona” is also a book available in bookstores and online stores.

In the series “River of money” you can listen – for free on all digital platforms – even the podcasts “The Falcone method”, “NarCovid” and “I re Midas of football”.

