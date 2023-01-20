RBD is one of the most recognized groups in the world, this happened since the Mexican version of ‘Rebelde’ was launched, a telenovela adapted from the original Argentine idea. The Mexicans took this production to another level and managed to turn it into a worldwide phenomenon that identified thousands of young people.

The band made up of Anahí, Maite Perroni, Christopher Von UckermanChristian Chávez and Dulce María, will meet again after 15 years apart. RBD made their return to the stage official in 2023 with the ‘Soy Rebelde Tour’ this Thursday, January 19, finally confirming the dates and places that the band will visit, after the expectation that had aroused the excitement of all their fans at the world.

United States, Brazil and Mexico, were the countries confirmed by RBD in its official announcement, which left many of its followers in Latin America dissatisfied, since greater coverage of countries like Colombia and Chile was expected on the tour. This was represented through social networks, where with great creativity and memes, Twitter users caused laughter in the middle of the launch.