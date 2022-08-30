Xi’an News Network News The Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, and the consumption of moon cakes has become a consumption hotspot for citizens. On August 30, the Shaanxi Provincial Consumer Protection Committee issued a reminder for moon cake consumption, reminding everyone to choose moon cakes rationally, that is, buy and eat without wasting.

The relevant person in charge of the Provincial Consumer Protection Committee said that in order to attract consumers, the moon cake market has always been over-packed, which not only wastes resources and energy, but also increases the burden on consumers. The packaging waste generated is even more harmful to the environment. Pollution. In order to put an end to this phenomenon, the No. 1 revision of the national standard “Restriction of Excessive Packaging Requirements for Food and Cosmetics” approved by the State Administration for Market Regulation (National Standardization Administration) was officially implemented on August 15 this year. Therefore, it is recommended that consumers pay attention to the “slimming order” of moon cakes. When purchasing, they should buy those genuine moon cake brands and types with simple packaging based on the principles of environmental protection and conservation, starting from bit by bit and practicing the new concept of green consumption.

The Provincial Consumer Protection Committee reminds consumers to choose regular supermarkets and markets when purchasing moon cakes, and do not buy from unlicensed food stalls and mobile vendors at will, and beware of buying moon cakes without a factory name, address, production date and unknown source. moon cakes. When purchasing, check whether the packaging logo is standardized and complete, whether the production date is within the validity period, and the “SC” food production license number must be complete and complete.

When shopping for moon cakes online, consumers should try their best to choose official websites or official websites of well-known brand manufacturers. Online purchases are relatively difficult to understand the production date, shelf life, manufacturer, ingredients, etc. of moon cakes because they cannot see the real thing. During the mailing process, a good storage environment cannot be guaranteed, and there may be extrusion deformation, damaged packaging and contamination. Deterioration and other problems; at the same time, moon cakes are perishable food, do not support seven-day no reason to return, there are great difficulties in after-sales service consumer rights protection, so online shopping moon cakes need to be cautious.

At the same time, the Provincial Consumer Protection Committee reminded consumers that there are many types of moon cakes currently on the market, but the retention periods marked on moon cakes vary greatly. So far, the state has not specified a unified shelf life and how long moon cakes can be stored. Most of the companies have set standards according to their own processes, and have formulated different shelf lives according to different process levels and risk considerations. Therefore, whether from the perspective of food safety or from the perspective of nutrition, under the premise of the same processing technology and ingredient conditions, products with relatively short shelf life can be given priority. Consumers can buy and eat mooncakes according to their personal needs, avoiding unnecessary waste.

In addition, when consumers buy moon cakes, they must keep the relevant original bills and relevant certificates, and pay attention to keeping screenshots of online moon cakes, which can be used as a basis for rights protection in the event of consumer disputes. When the legitimate rights and interests are damaged, timely complain to the relevant administrative departments and the Consumer Protection Committee (Consumers Association) to protect their legitimate rights and interests.

Bai Xinlei, an intern of Nan Jiangyuan, an all-media reporter of Xi’an Press