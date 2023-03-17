Home News The millionaire that the DIM received for reaching groups of the Copa Libertadores
The millionaire that the DIM received for reaching groups of the Copa Libertadores

The millionaire that the DIM received for reaching groups of the Copa Libertadores

After his victory against Magellan of Chile, the DIM He not only managed to qualify for the group stage, he also obtained a large sum of money for reaching that instance, where it is even greater than what he will receive National Athletic. The Libertadores Cup it will continue to leave prizes, as the clubs progress.

In a classification that seemed simple on paper, the DIM he had to get home to defeat the first champion in the history of professional soccer in Chile. His two goals in the first half and having the people on his side, resulted in the Colombian team reaching the group stage.

With this classification, the team led by David Gonzalez managed to obtain a good sum of money, which even exceeds what he will receive National Athletica team that reached the group stage directly for being the first champion in 2022, when they won their title against Sports Tolima in Ibagué.

While Nacional received three million dollars for its qualification to the liberators, the ‘mighty of the mountain’ outfit raised US$4,100,000. A figure that at this time is around $19,887,050,000 pesos, representing a value for the effort made in international competition.

How will the group stage of the Copa Libertadores be drawn with the DIM included?

To the 28 teams that were already ready in the group stage, four were added: DIM, Atlético Mineiro, Sporting Cristal and Cerro Porteño. With all the clubs complete, the draw will be held on March 27 to define the teams for each group, which will seek the round of 16.

Prior to learning about the drums, it should be noted that the heads of the group will be Flamengo, River Plate, Palmeiras, Boca Juniors, Nacional de Montevideo, Athletico Paranaense, Independiente del Valle and Olimpia from Paraguay.

These are the four drums that will be in next week’s draw:

Drum 1: Flamengo, River Plate, Palmeiras, Boca Juniors, Nacional de Montevideo, Athletico Paranaense, Independiente del Valle and Olimpia from Paraguay.

Bombo 2: Freedom of Paraguay, National AthleticInter from Porto Alegre, Barcelona from Ecuador, Racing from Avellaneda, Corinthians, Colo-Colo and Fluminense.

Drum 3: Bolívar, The Strongest, Melgar, Alianza Lima, Argentinos Juniors, Metropolitanos, Aucas and Monagas.

Bombo 4: Liverpool de Uruguay, Deportivo PereiraÑublense, Board of Trustees, DIMAtlético Mineiro, Sporting Cristal and Cerro Porteño.

