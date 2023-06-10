The Minister of Agriculture receives an appeal from Sidi Kassem

appraisal product Al-Falahi in tubs production

For his part, Mr. Mohamed Seddiqi stated that the agricultural food industry poles represent a strategic vision to valorize the agricultural product in the production basins, according to the green plan since 2009, with the aim of having seven agricultural poles as an initial stage.

He talked about the achievement of the agricultural poles in Meknes, Berkane, Tadla and Souss, where the total net equipped area is 360 hectares, and the marketed projects reach 313 projects, in addition to the completion of the preparatory stages for the launch of the Gharb and Al Haouz poles.

He revealed that these poles are being achieved within the framework of a partnership between the state and the private sector, and represent a new generation of integrated industrial plants specialized in the food industry, which can attract significant investments in the field of food industries and provide qualified job positions.