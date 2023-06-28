The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security launches supervision on youth employment in multiple provinces- Employment- China Industry Network

Original title: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security launches supervision on youth employment in multiple provinces

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 27th Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security, carried out telephone supervision on the employment work of young people such as college graduates in Hunan and Guangdong provinces on the 27th, and redeployed and redeployed key tasks for the current and next stage. urge.

Wang Xiaoping urged the two provinces to have a deep understanding of the great significance of promoting the employment of young people such as college graduates, and to further intensify efforts and speed up progress with a sense of responsibility and urgency that cannot be relieved from time to time, to make up for shortcomings in a targeted manner, focus on key points, and draw the bottom line. Make this major political task practical and detailed.

Wang Xiaoping said that we must pay close attention to the implementation of policies, unblock the channels for applying for employment policies, leverage the development of more market-oriented jobs, and steadily expand the scale of policy-based jobs; we must pay close attention to the implementation of services, fully implement real-name employment services, Implement the precise assistance of “one person, one file” and “one person, one policy” to ensure that employment services are constantly available and close by; we must pay close attention to the protection of rights and interests, crack down on false recruitment, intermediary chaos, training loans and other illegal activities in accordance with the law, and effectively protect college graduates We should also pay close attention to publicity and guidance to create a good atmosphere for the whole society to promote the employment of young people such as college graduates.

It is understood that Wu Xiuzhang, Li Zhong, and Yu Jiadong, vice ministers of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, carried out on-site supervision in Jiangxi, Ningxia, and Shandong respectively.