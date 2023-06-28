Chiara Ferragni, Alchimia sells 26% of Fenice to Avm

Listen to the audio version of the article

The path of the reorganization of the shareholding structure of Fenice, Chiara Ferragni’s company, comes to an end. Alchimia, an investment vehicle operating in the venture capital sector founded by Paolo Barletta with the participation of Nicola Bulgari’s Annabel Holding, has signed an agreement for the sale of a stake in Fenice to the club-deal promoted by the AVM group led by Giovanna Dossena, managing director of AVM Gestioni Sgr Manager EuVECA Società Benefit.

«The journey that began with Chiara Ferragni and her brand – comments Paolo Barletta – has been an incredible journey that has led us to achieve truly sensational and unexpected goals. With this spirit, we are pleased to be able to announce today an operation that brings a prominent and prestigious partner such as AVM Gestioni on board Fenice. An Italian reality, supported by Italian entrepreneurial families to continue the growth path of a brand founded and led by a young Italian woman who has conquered the markets of over 120 countries around the world“.

Phoenix valued at 75 million

The agreement between Alchimia and AVM Gestioni provides for a progressive sale of shares held by Alchimia, which currently controls 40% of the company, up to a maximum of 20 million euros, with an overall valuation of Fenice set at 75 million euros , as anticipated last week by Il Sole 24 Ore. The operation will take place by the end of the year and will allow AVM to acquire the stake in various tranches. Alchimia, however, will not completely exit from the investment and will accompany Fenice in the new growth path designed by the new investors. «Our added value is based precisely on the contribution of our partners – added Giovanna Dossena, founder and managing director of AVM Gestioni – They bring with them experience, reputation and vision that will also find great expression in this project».

«With Giovanna Dossena – underlines Barletta – a new chapter begins for Fenice’s business characterized by a history of female entrepreneurship, two generations who come together to carry on the growth of this brand. We believe that in order to make the most of the coming years of growth of the company, a change of structure in the shareholding structure, resources and fresh ideas are necessary to look at the coming years. We are sure that the brand, with the help and important support of the institutional and industrial investors that AVM has been able to sit at the table, can lead to a new consolidation and accelerate the growth phase. Strengthened by this conviction, Alchimia is happy to remain a member of Fenice, even if in a small way, to accompany it in future years and continue this journey that began 10 years ago».

«I thank Alchimia and Paolo Barletta who have believed in our entrepreneurial adventure in recent years – said Chiara Ferragni, CEO of Fenice – I am proud that AVM has chosen to invest in this brand and that it believes that growth passes through managerial+ial continuity mine and my team”.

