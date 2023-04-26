The Ministry of Water Resources conveyed the spirit of the plenary meeting of the State Council Safety Committee to deploy the key tasks of water conservancy safety production

News from this site On April 24, Liu Weiping, vice minister of the Ministry of Water Resources and executive deputy head of the Ministry’s Safety Production Leading Group, presided over a plenary meeting of the Ministry’s Safety Production Leading Group to convey the spirit of the plenary meeting of the State Council Safety Committee and deploy key work on water conservancy safety production.

Liu Weiping emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on production safety, implement the deployment requirements of the plenary meeting of the Safety Committee of the State Council, clearly understand the severe situation facing production safety, and enhance the sense of responsibility, sense of urgency and mission of doing a good job in production safety , strictly implement the requirements of “three managements and three musts”, effectively improve the strong willingness and ability to find and solve problems, effectively improve the quality of risk and hidden danger investigation and rectification, work hard on the foundation of safety, and implement them with a tenacious fighting spirit. Good production safety political responsibility.

Liu Weiping requested that as the “May 1st” holiday is approaching, we must implement the spirit of the plenary meeting of the State Council Safety Committee, and follow the arrangements and deployments of the recent ministerial meetings to focus on the construction safety of water conservancy projects, the safety of water conservancy project operation, the public safety of water conservancy facilities, and fire safety. As a key point, comprehensively carry out special actions for the investigation and rectification of major water accident hazards, organize and formulate the 2023 action plan for the special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards in the water conservancy industry and the “Safety Production Month” activity plan, eliminate hidden dangers of water conservancy safety risks in the bud, and resolutely prevent and contain major accidents. Serious accidents occurred, ensuring a stable production safety situation in the water conservancy industry.