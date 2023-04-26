Home » The Ministry of Water Resources conveyed the spirit of the plenary meeting of the State Council Safety Committee to deploy the key tasks of water conservancy safety production
News

The Ministry of Water Resources conveyed the spirit of the plenary meeting of the State Council Safety Committee to deploy the key tasks of water conservancy safety production

by admin

News from this site On April 24, Liu Weiping, vice minister of the Ministry of Water Resources and executive deputy head of the Ministry’s Safety Production Leading Group, presided over a plenary meeting of the Ministry’s Safety Production Leading Group to convey the spirit of the plenary meeting of the State Council Safety Committee and deploy key work on water conservancy safety production.

Liu Weiping emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on production safety, implement the deployment requirements of the plenary meeting of the Safety Committee of the State Council, clearly understand the severe situation facing production safety, and enhance the sense of responsibility, sense of urgency and mission of doing a good job in production safety , strictly implement the requirements of “three managements and three musts”, effectively improve the strong willingness and ability to find and solve problems, effectively improve the quality of risk and hidden danger investigation and rectification, work hard on the foundation of safety, and implement them with a tenacious fighting spirit. Good production safety political responsibility.

Liu Weiping requested that as the “May 1st” holiday is approaching, we must implement the spirit of the plenary meeting of the State Council Safety Committee, and follow the arrangements and deployments of the recent ministerial meetings to focus on the construction safety of water conservancy projects, the safety of water conservancy project operation, the public safety of water conservancy facilities, and fire safety. As a key point, comprehensively carry out special actions for the investigation and rectification of major water accident hazards, organize and formulate the 2023 action plan for the special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards in the water conservancy industry and the “Safety Production Month” activity plan, eliminate hidden dangers of water conservancy safety risks in the bud, and resolutely prevent and contain major accidents. Serious accidents occurred, ensuring a stable production safety situation in the water conservancy industry.

You may also like

In Prato Don Coluccia, the “courage priest” who...

Paco Moncayo and Wagner Bravo join the Government...

Delivering beehives and apiaries, Casanare Governorate supports 80...

The administrator replaces the gate lock without handing...

Pastaza Police apply ‘Rayo Internandino’ operations

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, April 28,...

10 low-cost ideas — idealista/news

On May 14 Vicko will assume the Mayor’s...

Gustavo Petro issued a harsh warning to César...

Political and Legal Committee of Xiamen Municipal Party...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy