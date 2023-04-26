Calenda-Campos, close agreement for the signing of Osimhen. But PSG is not his priority

The specialized portal Footmercato provides updates on the strong interest of Paris Saint Germain for the centre-forward of napoli victor osimhen. The latest contacts between Luis Campos, manager of the paragini, and the player’s agent Roberto Calenda have led to a very close agreement regarding the salary to be paid to the striker born in ’98 in the event of a transfer to Ligue 1.

But the negotiation – we read – is not a simple closure. First, because Napoli will ask for 150 million euros for his transfer and then because PSG are not the player’s priority. Indeed, he is only in third place in his hierarchies: Osimhen has his first choice in the Premier League, but he is also very attracted by the Bayern Munich option.