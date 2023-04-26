Afghanistan, killed by the Taliban Isis-K leader instigating the suicide bombing at Kabul airport

New York – The Taliban killed the leader of Isis-K responsible for the suicide attack on August 26, 2021 at the Abbey Gate of Kabul’s “Hamid Karzai” international airport, during which 13 American soldiers and 170 were killed Afghan civilians. The brings it back New York Times citing some sources, according to which American intelligence claims with “high confidence” that the architect of the attack was killed while offering no proof.

US officials learned in early April that the mastermind of the attack had likely died in a Taliban operation in Afghanistan. It is unclear whether his killing was targeted or if his death resulted from growing clashes between the Taliban and ISIS fighters, reports the New York Times noting how American authorities did not want to identify the slain leader. The Biden administration is calling the families of the 13 Americans killed in the attack to break the news. “They didn’t give us his name, they didn’t tell me the details of the operation,” said Darin Hoover, the father of Marine Taylor Hoover who died in the attack, describing himself as “frustrated” by the phone call from the White House.

Fox News Digital previously reported that the suicide bomber was a prisoner released from Bagram Air Base a dozen days before the bombing after the Taliban took control of the facility. On August 26, 2021, the day of the attack, thousands of people were gathered waiting to be able to pass the controls and board the flights that would take them away from Afghanistan.