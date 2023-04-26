Home » “The misuse of firearms will bring consequences to people” – breaking latest news
Héctor Paredes, a police officer in passive service, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, expressed that he provided his services in the entity for a period of 36 years and achieved the rank of senior non-commissioned officer of the National Police.

He was in the urban service units, Community Police and Social Communication in Guayaquil, Loja and Zamora Chinchipe.

He pointed out that before the policemen were forbidden to study; However, in his case, after a long time he was able to do it and entered a Guayaquil school. After graduating, he pursued a career at the Vicente Rocafuerte University and obtained a degree in social communicator.

Unsafety

The former official said that insecurity has always existed, but not at the levels it currently reaches: disproportionate crime and violence in some cities of the country.

However, part of security depends on the citizenry, “a policeman cannot be behind each person, his mission is to watch over a community,” he said.

It is true that there is a deficit of personnel and logistical means in relation to the population that Ecuador has, he asserted, but there it is up to the Government to help to provide protection to the inhabitants.

Armas

Héctor Paredes affirmed that regarding the carrying and possession of weapons that the president announced, “this would be a problem that will cause the citizenry, there the Armed Forces must verify the profiles of who they are granting the permits to, because their misuse It will bring consequences,” he added.

He called for them to continue to trust the National Police because each uniformed man fulfills his oath to offer his life if necessary —to maintain citizen security. (YO)

See also  A scientific study confirms that “plants scream” after they are exposed to stress from thirst or their stems are cut off

Given

Héctor Paredes entered on March 2, 1982 and left the police entity on April 1, 2018.

