On February 20, the mobilization meeting for Guangdong youth to help high-quality development was held in Guangzhou. At the meeting, the Youth League Committee officially issued the “Three-Year Action for Guangdong Youth Going to the Countryside and Returning to the Countryside to Help the “High-quality Development Project of Hundreds of Counties, Thousands of Towns and Thousands of Villages”” (hereinafter referred to as the “Three Townships Action”) to serve young people entering the county Employment and entrepreneurship in rural areas will be the main starting point to accelerate the formation of a talent agglomeration effect in which urban youths go to the countryside, overseas youths return to their hometowns, and local youths rejuvenate their hometowns.

The “Three Rural Actions” clearly stated that by the end of 2025, our province will organize a total of 100,000 young people to go to the countryside to help, contact and serve 100,000 young people to return to their hometowns to practice, and train and serve 100,000 young people to improve their skills in rejuvenating the countryside, and strive to drive 1 Thousands of young people went to the county to go to the countryside for employment, fostered and supported 10,000 young people to start businesses in the county, and through the “Three Townships Action”, continuously promote the return of talents, resources and projects, and promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas.

Deepen the rural revitalization youth contribution action

He Yishan, a college graduate in Guangdong who volunteered to serve as a rural revitalization volunteer, went to the Cultural, Radio, Tourism and Sports Service Center of Huangtian Town, Sihui City, Zhaoqing City to carry out voluntary service work after graduation. Huangtian Town is a town specializing in citrus in Guangdong. He Yishan and her colleagues worked hard to promote it through multiple channels to help farmers increase their income.

There are also many young volunteers who have contributed to rural revitalization. Volunteer Feng Jingyu talked with the villagers to help solve their living difficulties during the investigation and visit in the village. Zheng Miaoluan, a volunteer serving in Aojiang Town, Huilai County, assisted the work team to successfully introduce fruit corn planting and promote the construction of high-quality rice planting bases. Liang Zhou, a volunteer in Longshan Town, Fogang County, Qingyuan City, dedicated himself to helping the villagers in the verification and compensation work… For two consecutive years, Guangdong has recruited 5,000 college students to go to the east, west and north of Guangdong to carry out voluntary service for rural revitalization by college graduates, helping the town help In Zhenfu Village, more than 20,000 “leading geese” have been trained to return to their hometowns to start high-quality young farmers.

Leading young people to shoulder heavy responsibilities

“Manufacturing in charge” is Guangdong’s confidence and determination to anchor the future development direction. The gene of innovation has always been surging in the hot land of Guangdong, providing inexhaustible power for the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

“The young people’s hard work has comprehensively improved the ‘EV+ICV’ full-stack self-research capabilities, and for the first time realized the reverse export technology of independent brands to joint ventures.” Gu Xiaoyu, senior manager of silicon-based platform of the battery R&D department of GAC Aian R&D Center explain.

In Zhuhai, the youths of China Communications Fourth Harbor Engineering Co., Ltd. created the world‘s first intelligent pouring system for steel-shell immersed tubes, which achieved an error of less than 5 mm when pouring 2,255 compartments with 29,000 cubic meters of concrete in a single pipe section. “You must have the confidence and confidence that you can manufacture whatever equipment you need, and transform the ‘construction drawing’ in your hand into a ‘real scene painting’ of the earth.” The engineering technology department of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Passage Project of the Second Company of China Communications Fourth Harbor Engineering Co., Ltd. Project sponsor Chen Yuan said.

Guangdong has formed 2,000 youth commando teams to shoulder heavy responsibilities in key projects such as the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Passageway and the Shantou Railway, and has carried out more than 4,500 innovative and cost-effective activities covering 132,000 person-times.

Give full play to the role of commandos in the new force of regiment organization

The Guangdong Communist Youth League has deployed key tasks such as the “Three Townships Action” to gather youth power and inspire young people to work hard and move forward bravely in the era of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The Meizhou Communist Youth League focuses on the problem of coordinated urban and rural development, and organizes voluntary service activities for college graduates to help revitalize the countryside in an all-round way. According to Liao Qionghui, secretary of the Meizhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League, Meizhou currently has 631 volunteers for rural revitalization, covering 104 townships and 100 rural schools.

Shenzhen is a city of youth with young people as the main body, and it is also an innovation capital with entrepreneurs as its “specialty”. “We will carry out key tasks such as the Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition and the Shenzhen Youth Global Investment Conference to help companies expand their markets, recruit talents, continue to optimize the business environment, and make better use of the regiment’s new force and commando in the main battlefield of economic development. role.” Gao Dawei, secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League, said.

The Communist Youth League of Dongguan is leading the youth to focus on the new urban theme of “scientific and technological innovation + advanced manufacturing”. “We will further promote the pilot construction of youth development-oriented cities across the country, accelerate the promotion of ‘Youth People’s Livelihood’ and ‘Top Ten Youth Development Projects’, and implement closed-loop housing security and other youth planning indicators and youth-related services.” said Yan Zheng, secretary of the Dongguan Municipal Committee of the Youth League .

In Zhuhai, a boom in project construction is on the rise, and more and more young people from Hong Kong and Macao are participating in the hot practice of building a modern and international special economic zone with high quality. Hou Wentao, secretary of the Zhuhai Municipal Committee of the Mission, said that he will support the construction of youth organizations in the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone, and hold a series of activities such as the Zhuhai-Hong Kong-Macao Universiade to “build a platform and ladder” for the integration and development of Hong Kong and Macao youth.