



Moon cake “slimming order” implemented for a week, hotels included in the focus of supervision

This year, the number of mooncake gift boxes sold by hotels has decreased

On August 15th, the Mooncake “Slimming Order” – “Restriction of Excessive Packaging Requirements for Food and Cosmetics” National Standard No. 1 Amendment Form was officially implemented. A reporter from Beijing Youth Daily learned from the city’s market supervision department that a week after the implementation of the new standard, the market supervision department has increased the frequency of special inspections on the packaging of moon cakes on sale. Included in the key inspection scope.

As the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, the city’s moon cake sales have entered a peak period. Yesterday afternoon, a reporter from Beiqing Daily followed the law enforcement officers of Chaoyang District Market Supervision Bureau to conduct a special inspection on the packaging of mooncake gift boxes sold by Jingkelong Supermarket and Jinmao Beijing Westin Hotel in the area.

Walking into Jingkelong Supermarket Jingyuan Store, the moon cake sales area is set up in the most conspicuous position at the entrance. More than 30 kinds of mooncake gift boxes filled the shelves, with prices ranging from 98 yuan to 388 yuan, and the lowest price for individually packaged mooncakes was 7 yuan per piece. The packaging of moon cake gift boxes is also various, round, square, drawer type, paper box, iron box, plastic box… Do these moon cakes meet the requirements of the new standard? Law enforcement officers checked one by one.

According to Zhao Ziling, a law enforcement officer of Chaoyang District Market Supervision Bureau, the most intuitive change in the new standard is the number of layers of packaging. The number of layers of moon cake packaging should not exceed three layers at most. “Look at this top-grade Rongli mooncake gift box from Daoxiang Village, Suzhou. The plastic packaging that directly touches the mooncakes is the first layer, and the outer layer of the carton is the second layer. These mooncakes in the carton are stacked in two drawers. The outer packaging is considered to be the third layer, which meets the standard. But if this mooncake has an additional layer of lids on each drawer, and then is embedded in the outer packaging, it is a four-layer packaging, which does not meet the standard.”

A reporter from the Beiqing Daily learned that in addition to the four-layered to three-layered moon cake packaging, the porosity of the packaging is also regulated. In the new standard, items with different gram weights have different requirements for the porosity of packaged goods, such as A single piece of mooncakes with a gram weight greater than 50g requires a void ratio of no more than 30%, and mooncakes between 30g and 50g require a void ratio of no more than 40%. “In other words, the new standard is to calculate the void ratio according to the actual size of the moon cake, which is more accurate than the previous calculation of the void ratio according to the size of the package closest to the moon cake.” Zhao Ziling said. In addition, according to the new standard, the sales price of moon cakes with a sales price of more than 100 yuan needs to be reduced from 20% to 15% of the sales price. The standard remains unchanged at 20%, and the packaging should not use precious metals and mahogany materials.

In addition to supermarkets, mooncakes made and sold by hotels are also the main force in the mooncake sales market. In previous years, their prices were not only high, but it was also common to mix other products such as red wine, tea, and silk scarves in mooncake gift boxes. In this year’s new standard, strict requirements are put forward for mixed packaging. Mooncakes should not be mixed with other products. At the same time, recently, the National Development and Reform Commission and other four departments have jointly issued an announcement to clarify that boxed mooncakes with a unit price of more than 500 yuan are not allowed. Implement key supervision.

Yesterday, law enforcement officers inspected two mooncakes co-branded with the Summer Palace that were being sold at the Westin Beijing Hotel. The two mooncakes are priced at 298 yuan and 398 yuan respectively. The hotel sales staff said that when they ordered moon cake gift boxes, they had learned the new standard. The packaging cost of the two products accounted for 14.62% and 13.71% of the sales price, which were all within the standard, and there was no mixed packaging. other goods. Zhao Daqing, deputy director of the Zuojiazhuang Institute of Chaoyang District Market Supervision Bureau, told the Beiqing Daily reporter that this year, the moon cakes sold by hotels showed several characteristics, and the number of hotels selling moon cake gift boxes decreased; Basically less than 500 yuan; the packaging is simplified and more practical; there are fewer cases of mixing with other commodities.

Law enforcement officials especially emphasized that the new standard is committed to reducing resource consumption and packaging waste from the source. During the inspection, the mooncake packaging did not meet the requirements of the new standard, and if it was produced before August 15, 2022, it can still be sold until the end of the shelf life.

Text / reporter Wang Wei

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Li Ang