Coding Visual Studio Friday March 24, 2023 Visual Studio 2022: Version 17.6 Preview 2 available Check out the current preview of Visual Studio 2022 v17.6! For example, there are new features for mobile and game development and debugging. To the news

Artificial Intelligence Coding GitHub Visual Studio Thursday March 23, 2023 GitHub Copilot Chat for Visual Studio 2022 GitHub Copilot has become a popular tool in development projects, but that’s not all. Brand new is now z. B. a chat function that you can use while coding. To the news

Coding Microsoft 365 Visual Studio Thursday March 16, 2023 Preview: Viva Connections Toolkit for Visual Studio Code Would you like to create applications for Viva Connections? Then take a look at the new Developer Toolkit for Visual Studio Code. To the news