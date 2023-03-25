Home News The most important news of calendar week 13/2023: Copilot Chat for Visual Studio, Microsoft Azure and more
The most important news of calendar week 13/2023: Copilot Chat for Visual Studio, Microsoft Azure and more

by admin
The most important news of calendar week 13/2023: Copilot Chat for Visual Studio, Microsoft Azure and more
Friday March 24, 2023

Visual Studio 2022: Version 17.6 Preview 2 available

Check out the current preview of Visual Studio 2022 v17.6! For example, there are new features for mobile and game development and debugging.

Thursday March 23, 2023

GitHub Copilot Chat for Visual Studio 2022

GitHub Copilot has become a popular tool in development projects, but that’s not all. Brand new is now z. B. a chat function that you can use while coding.

Thursday March 16, 2023

Preview: Viva Connections Toolkit for Visual Studio Code

Would you like to create applications for Viva Connections? Then take a look at the new Developer Toolkit for Visual Studio Code.

Wednesday March 15, 2023

Visual Studio v17.6: Code analysis improvements

The C++ team has made major improvements to the code analysis engine in the latest Visual Studio update – see for yourself!

