CodingVisual Studio
Friday March 24, 2023
Visual Studio 2022: Version 17.6 Preview 2 available
Check out the current preview of Visual Studio 2022 v17.6! For example, there are new features for mobile and game development and debugging.
Artificial IntelligenceCodingGitHubVisual Studio
Thursday March 23, 2023
GitHub Copilot Chat for Visual Studio 2022
GitHub Copilot has become a popular tool in development projects, but that’s not all. Brand new is now z. B. a chat function that you can use while coding.
CodingMicrosoft 365Visual Studio
Thursday March 16, 2023
Preview: Viva Connections Toolkit for Visual Studio Code
Would you like to create applications for Viva Connections? Then take a look at the new Developer Toolkit for Visual Studio Code.
.NETCoding
Wednesday March 15, 2023
Visual Studio v17.6: Code analysis improvements
The C++ team has made major improvements to the code analysis engine in the latest Visual Studio update – see for yourself!
