Thursday April 13, 2023
Check out the new features of the C# 12 Preview
Microsoft has three new features for C# 12 in the latest preview: primary constructors for non-record classes, aliases for each type, and default values for parameters of lambda expressions.
Thursday April 13, 2023
.NET 8 Preview 3: Container Updates, Runtime Changes, and More
The new preview version of .NET 8 brings changes for the workloads, extensions, container updates, performance improvements in the JIT and much more.
Friday March 31, 2023
.NET 7 SDK Container: Authentication and cross-architecture builds
The container package has been equipped with new features that enable registry authentication and cross-architecture container images.
Tuesday March 14, 2023
Compelling user interfaces for .NET MAUI with MauiReactor
The creation of user interfaces is one of your tasks? Then take a closer look at MauiReactor, the library offers you some great options.
