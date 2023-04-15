Home News The most important news of calendar week 16/2023: .NET, Visual Studio and more
The most important news of calendar week 16/2023: .NET, Visual Studio and more

The most important news of calendar week 16/2023: .NET, Visual Studio and more
Thursday April 13, 2023

Check out the new features of the C# 12 Preview

Microsoft has three new features for C# 12 in the latest preview: primary constructors for non-record classes, aliases for each type, and default values ​​for parameters of lambda expressions.

Thursday April 13, 2023

.NET 8 Preview 3: Container Updates, Runtime Changes, and More

The new preview version of .NET 8 brings changes for the workloads, extensions, container updates, performance improvements in the JIT and much more.

Friday March 31, 2023

.NET 7 SDK Container: Authentication and cross-architecture builds

The container package has been equipped with new features that enable registry authentication and cross-architecture container images.

Tuesday March 14, 2023

Compelling user interfaces for .NET MAUI with MauiReactor

The creation of user interfaces is one of your tasks? Then take a closer look at MauiReactor, the library offers you some great options.

