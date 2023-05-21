The most important news of calendar week 22/2023: Visual Studio 2022 v17.6, .NET 8 and more

Wednesday May 17, 2023
.NET 8: Preview 4 is now available for testing
The new preview is here, take a look at the upcoming functions and features of .NET and give feedback to the development team.
Wednesday May 10, 2023
AppKit or UIKit – that is the question
Which UI mode should you use for building Mac applications with .NET MAUI? Here you will receive valuable tips on when which option is more suitable.
Monday 08 May 2023
Getting started with .NET: Create your first microservice
Learn how to create and containerize your first microservice with .NET in just 30 minutes. Our video shows how it works!
Friday 05 May 2023
The most important news of calendar week 19/2023: .NET, Visual Studio, Security and more
What has happened to the Microsoft platform in the past week? Were there any important announcements or new knowledge resources? Our TechWiese team has put together interesting links for you.
