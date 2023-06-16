The most important news of calendar week 24/2023: Visual Studio 2022, .NET 8 and more

Coding Visual Studio Tuesday 13 June 2023 Java in Visual Studio Code: These are the latest innovations The update comes with new features to improve performance, user experience and also includes new Spring Boot integrations. To the news

Coding Visual Studio Monday 12 June 2023 Visual Studio Code: This is new in version 1.79 In version 1.79, the VS Code team has improved the IDE in the areas of accessibility, workbench, editor, terminal, source control and notebooks, among other things. To the news

.NET Coding Open Source Visual Studio Friday 09 June 2023 Visual Studio Code Extension Tip: C# Dev Kit The C# Dev Kit, currently in preview, is designed to enable greater C# productivity when using Visual Studio Code. To the news