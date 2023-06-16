The most important news of calendar week 24/2023: Visual Studio 2022, .NET 8 and more

Tuesday 13 June 2023
Java in Visual Studio Code: These are the latest innovations
The update comes with new features to improve performance, user experience and also includes new Spring Boot integrations.
Monday 12 June 2023
Visual Studio Code: This is new in version 1.79
In version 1.79, the VS Code team has improved the IDE in the areas of accessibility, workbench, editor, terminal, source control and notebooks, among other things.
Friday 09 June 2023
Visual Studio Code Extension Tip: C# Dev Kit
The C# Dev Kit, currently in preview, is designed to enable greater C# productivity when using Visual Studio Code.
Friday 09 June 2023
The most important news of calendar week 25/2023: C# Dev Kit, Microsoft Azure and more
What has happened to the Microsoft platform in the past week? Were there any important announcements or new knowledge resources? Our TechWiese team has put together interesting links for you.
