Home » The most important news of calendar week 24/2023: Visual Studio 2022, .NET 8 and more
News

The most important news of calendar week 24/2023: Visual Studio 2022, .NET 8 and more

by admin
The most important news of calendar week 24/2023: Visual Studio 2022, .NET 8 and more
CodingVisual Studio

Tuesday 13 June 2023

Java in Visual Studio Code: These are the latest innovations

The update comes with new features to improve performance, user experience and also includes new Spring Boot integrations.

To the news

CodingVisual Studio

Monday 12 June 2023

Visual Studio Code: This is new in version 1.79

In version 1.79, the VS Code team has improved the IDE in the areas of accessibility, workbench, editor, terminal, source control and notebooks, among other things.

To the news

.NETCodingOpen SourceVisual Studio

Friday 09 June 2023

Visual Studio Code Extension Tip: C# Dev Kit

The C# Dev Kit, currently in preview, is designed to enable greater C# productivity when using Visual Studio Code.

To the news

AzureCloud NativeCodingGitHubSecurityVisual Studio

Friday 09 June 2023

The most important news of calendar week 25/2023: C# Dev Kit, Microsoft Azure and more

What has happened to the Microsoft platform in the past week? Were there any important announcements or new knowledge resources? Our TechWiese team has put together interesting links for you.

To the news

See also  Visco: debt dropped to 150%, now continue with the rebalancing of public accounts

You may also like

Ka-52 helicopters were seized from the Russians for...

AIIB Frustrates Efforts to Shake Skepticism Over ‘Chinese...

“I’m going until October 29, it’s my commitment”:...

President Bukele assures that what was seized from...

‘nuisance’ sign at 18 with Libertador

Head of the Styrian company Remus buys the...

“With this government, the debt has grown by...

In-depth investigation and research on the “Four Emphasis...

Petro asked Colombians in Germany to return to...

New animal welfare label for more transparency at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy