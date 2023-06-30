The most important news of calendar week 26/2023: artificial intelligence, Microsoft Azure and more

AzureCloud Native

Friday 23 June 2023

The most important news of calendar week 25/2023: Azure OpenAI Service, Visual Studio and more

What has happened to the Microsoft platform in the past week? Were there any important announcements or new knowledge resources? Our TechWiese team has put together interesting links for you.

Wednesday 21 June 2023

Public Preview: Azure OpenAI Service on your Data

The new feature allows you to harness the power of OpenAI models like ChatGPT and GPT-4 with your own data.

Tuesday 20 June 2023

Update for Dapr extension for AKS and Arc-enabled Kubernetes

The new Dapr version offers a number of new features such as the Cryptography Building Block, updates to the Dapr workflow, numerous fixes in the core runtime and much more.

