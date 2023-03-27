Commentary on Basiru Jallow’s Death: Speculation is not an appropriate response

A young man is stabbed in Tübingen been. The Reactions on Facebook are as expected as irreverent. Miri Watson comments on the resonance in the social networks – also from a prominent side.

Tübingen antiques and spring market: saffron, felt and found objects

The sun finally came out on Sunday: Antique and Spring Market as well as the shopping Sunday attracted many people to the city.

Volleyball Oberliga: TSG Tübingen wins the championship title early

Nothing can go wrong on the last day of the game: The TSG Tübingen volleyball players have met on Saturday with the 3:1 at SSV Geißelhardt early secured the Oberliga championship.

Criticism of Mayor Palmer’s comments on the act in the Old Botanical Garden

Boris Palmer conjectures on Facebook to the background of the killing of a 23-year-old and receives clear criticism from the SPD, among others.

That’s how the Ramadan fast-breaking was in Ergenzingen

Fast 300 Muslims and non-Muslims came to the Ergenzinger Breitwiesenhalle on Saturday to break the Ramadan fast.

Tübingen role play day: fight against super mutants

Nobody knows yet how and when the story will end. Will the players survive? It’s dark in Vaults, dem Bunker, in which they have brought themselves to safety. There are two opposite you robot. Time no longer seems to exist down here. How many days has it been since End of the global nuclear war past? How long have you been down here? In the Tübingen City Library the visitors immersed themselves in fantasy worlds at the weekend.

Additional stop for the regional light rail: Don’t go past Obernau

One Initiative calls for an additional breakpoint in the Neckar valley. The planners give the people of Obernauer little hope.

“Vision Concept Store”: The future of shopping in Tübingen’s old town

Tuesday opens on Lustnauer Tor the “Vision Concept Store” by the city and HGV: online help should make the old town trade future-proof in times of Amazon and Co.

A bit of a trend exhibition, a bit of a device show: the “Vision Concept Store” at Lustnauer Tor until the end of the year. Image: Ulrich Metz

Where does Tübingen’s drinking water actually come from?

The mixing tank on the sand is the heart of Tübingen’s water supply: this is where the water comes from from Lake Constance and from the Neckar valley together, 200 liters per second. The facility has been around for 70 years.

Cristina Branco in the brewhouse: That sounds like hope

A pure fadista? Cristina Branco breaks through the fado corset with elements of chanson, jazz and rembetiko in the Sudhaus.

Uncomfortable weather at the start of the week in Baden-Württemberg

Thunderstorm, wind and snow – that Weather in Baden-Wuerttemberg Will be loud German Weather Service (DWD) uncomfortable at the start of the week. At the Montag According to the DWD, it is supposed to rain, so in medium altitudes the showers come as snow from the sky. The maximum values ​​are between 1 degree in the mountains and 8 degrees in the Rheingraben. At night temperatures drop to lows between -1 and -6 degrees below freezing, it could be smooth in some areas.

Am Tuesday the sun will shine first, then there will be more clouds as the day progresses. However, according to the DWD, it should Highs between 4 and 12 degrees keep dry. At the Wednesday keep the clouds, at Temperatures between 10 degrees in the mountains and 17 degrees in central Baden. Some rain is also possible.

