Aleksandra Stojković Džidža commented on the stories that she became famous thanks to her father Bosanac, who has been on the scene for decades.

Source: Kurir TV

In the new entertaining format of Kurir Television “Divan Show“, host Ivan Gajić hosted father and daughter, Dragan Stojković Bosanc i Aleksandr Stojković Džiždwho looked back on her career and revealed how much her famous father opened the door to success for her.

“From whom will my child learn the trade, if not from me, and who will I help, if not the child?” commented Bodanac, to which Džija replied: “Why do people judge in the first place? I will be a little harsher. I am very proud to that when I say my father helped me and my father opened the door for me. It’s better that my dad opened the door for me, than the mafia. I like that I don’t have to pretend, but say it nicely, my dad helped me”.

“Dad, as a great connoisseur of music, he would never let me do it without the talent. I had to prove myself non-stop,” admitted Džija, and the Bosnian commented that he doesn’t care what people say.

“You cannot please the people. Imagine now that my daughter sings in a bar, that she is a tenant, that she returns at night by public transport, what would the public say? They would say shame on him! I’m not interested in that at all. I help, but not over the limit and what everyone else would like. I have never lied, never for anything! I told her, for me, as a father, you sing the best, but for what you did wrong, you will get it at home.” From the point of view of the jury in Zvezde Granda, he said: “There is no compromise in such matters. Daughter, maybe you will learn like this one who is more talented”.

00:39 “BETTER THAT DAD HAD OPENED THE DOOR FOR ME THAN THE MAFIA” Source: Kurir TV Source: Kurir TV

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!