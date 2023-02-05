Home News The most recent and stunning photo session of Sara Uribe
News

The most recent and stunning photo session of Sara Uribe

by admin
The most recent and stunning photo session of Sara Uribe

The presenter Sara Uribe has stood out in the Colombian show business thanks to her talent as a presenter and actress, this in parallel to her career as a model. Since her participation in the reality show ‘Protagonistas de Nuestra Tele’ in 2012, she has done nothing but catapult her career year after year. He is currently part of Survivor: The island of celebrities, a survival program that premiered on Monday, January 23.

The woman from Antioquia is also recognized for her career as a businesswoman, where her spa called ‘Sara U Beauty Salon’ has represented an important challenge for her personal and professional development. Sara Uribe is not surprising and is that she is in charge of sharing her achievements daily on her Instagram account, where she shares her most beloved projects.

In addition to this, Uribe gains popularity every time he tells parts of his life on his social networks. He recently shared a photo shoot where he exposed his slender figure:

See also  Forbidden but not too much reading - Guido Vitiello

You may also like

There are more than 400 daily fires that...

Video: Taxi driver rebelled against Hugo Ospina and...

They are looking for a young man who...

Air Force confirmed balloon incursion above 55,000 feet

They detect a second Chinese spy balloon that...

Is there anything to fight for promotion?

The Registrar’s Office set an electoral calendar for...

Caught with more than 100 marijuana cigarettes

Guatapé: the jewel of Antioquia to boost tourism

Petro calls for a national mobilization to explain...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy