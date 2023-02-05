The presenter Sara Uribe has stood out in the Colombian show business thanks to her talent as a presenter and actress, this in parallel to her career as a model. Since her participation in the reality show ‘Protagonistas de Nuestra Tele’ in 2012, she has done nothing but catapult her career year after year. He is currently part of Survivor: The island of celebrities, a survival program that premiered on Monday, January 23.

The woman from Antioquia is also recognized for her career as a businesswoman, where her spa called ‘Sara U Beauty Salon’ has represented an important challenge for her personal and professional development. Sara Uribe is not surprising and is that she is in charge of sharing her achievements daily on her Instagram account, where she shares her most beloved projects.

In addition to this, Uribe gains popularity every time he tells parts of his life on his social networks. He recently shared a photo shoot where he exposed his slender figure: