Petzl is the leading brand in the world of outdoor lighting: hiking, climbing, caving and trail running. Just look at the equipment of trail runners at the start of a race to see a large number of Petzl headlamps. The Swift RL will also be particularly appreciated as it proves to be a good buy in terms of value for money.

Offer

Petzl SWIFT RL with a brightness of 900 lumens weighing just 100 g is petzl's most powerful compact headlamp

Reactive lighting technology: a sensor measures the surrounding brightness and automatically adjusts the brightness according to the user's needs

Voltage: 3.6

Design-wise, the Swift RL is fairly classic with the battery located in the front of the head. A rubber band holds the lamp in place. This is effective and fits her head perfectly. The Swift weighs just 100 grams (including battery) and you soon forget it’s on your forehead. A simple button allows you to navigate between the two lighting modes provided.

Reactive Lighting technology is the strong point of this trail headlamp. The light output and beam shape automatically adjust, thanks to a light sensor to optimize battery usage.

A wide and homogeneous first beam allows you to see comfortably at your fingertips or at your feet. While a second ray will allow you to see further.

The Swift RL front is marketed at a price of €100. A very attractive price for a quality headlamp, also equipped with Reactive Lighting technology.

A maximum output of 900 lumens with reactive lighting technology

Petzl is undoubtedly the leading brand in the field of trail running headlamps. Although for some it is sponsorships, just look at the equipment of the best athletes to understand that the brand offers quality products.

The strengths of this Swift RL model from Petzl

A maximum output of 900 lumens

The maximum wattage may seem low compared to other headlamps, but do you really need more? Consider that a power of between 300 and 550 lumens may be sufficient for the routes we use on a daily basis. Otherwise you can choose the Petzl nao RL which offers 1500 lumens.

Battery autonomy

The autonomy reaches 50 hours when used at 100 lumens. Reactive Lighting technology allows for a runtime of 2 hours at 550 lumens in conventional lighting, to a runtime of between 2 and 30 hours with RL. This difference is explained by the automatic adjustment of the beam according to what you are looking at.

Responsive lighting mode

Petzl’s great added value is the Reactive Lighting mode. This eliminates the need to manually adjust the different lighting modes. The headlamp will automatically detect the external light and adapt its power. Put simply, if you look at your feet the intensity will be low, if you look at a distance the intensity will be maximum.

The Petzl Swift RL is perfect for night outings. It is not bulky with a very small battery placed in the front. Stays in place without the need to overtighten the band.

Swift RL has a maximum output of 900 lumens with reactive lighting mode. This mode allows you to gain autonomy without having to touch the button that adjusts the power of the lighting. To put it simply, the beam of light will adjust to what you are looking at. We advise you to watch the video a little higher in the article, the explanation of Reactive Lighting is very well illustrated. If you look away the intensity will be maximum, conversely if you look at your feet the intensity will be lower. You will notice this especially during a climb where we tend to look down.

You will therefore get more autonomy without having to touch a single button.

While sometimes it is necessary to assimilate and remember a combination of presses on different buttons to get the desired lighting mode… Petzl makes the operation simple and effective with just one button. With a simple press you can vary the intensity of the beam or switch the mode between RL and classic mode.

Again with this button you can block the ignition. It might be a detail, but if you have to carry it, you’ll be sure it won’t accidentally light up in your bag!

Petzl Swift RL meets the IPX 4 standard, which means it will withstand rain without problems while still functioning perfectly.

Summary of the Petzl Swift RL

Prezzo: 100€

Use: trail and running

Autonomia: 2h a 900 lumen, 50h a 100 lumen.

Lumen: 900 max

Reactive Lighting technologies and light sensor

The Petzl Swift RL headlamp offers excellent value for money. The 900 lumens cover almost all situations in everyday life. Classic use will be more on the 300 or 550 lumen mode. The autonomy in this case and with the Reactive lighting technology will be sufficient to spend a night outdoors during a race such as the UTMB. The light sensor allows you an optimal use without having to interact with the buttons and in addition the autonomy will be greater. The price of 100€ is honest, a good investment that you won’t regret.