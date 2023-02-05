Home World Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 05 February 2023 at 00:00
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 05 February 2023 at 00:00

by admin
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 05 February 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​3 hours ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, Sunday 05 February 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. Zero point was detected at an altitude of 1893 metres. The temperature detected…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Sunday 05 February 2023 at 00:00 appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

See also  Afghanistan, women protest in front of the presidential palace: "We must go back to work"

