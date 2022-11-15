The municipal government held an enlarged meeting of the party group to arrange and deploy the municipal government system to implement 20 measures to further optimize the epidemic prevention and control work

Date: 2022-11-15

Source: Fuxin News Network

On the afternoon of November 14, Zhou Pengju, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor and Secretary of the Party Group of the Municipal Government, presided over an enlarged meeting of the Party Group of the Municipal Government to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and earnestly implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council. The enlarged meeting of the Standing Committee and the video conference of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters are required to arrange and deploy the municipal government system to implement 20 measures to further optimize the epidemic prevention and control work.

The meeting emphasized that the city’s government system must resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, unswervingly adhere to the people first and life first, unswervingly implement the general strategy of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound”, and unswervingly implement the “dynamic clean-up”. “Zero” general policy, resolutely implement the important requirements of “epidemic prevention, economic stability, and development safety”, efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, make every effort to protect people’s life safety and health, and resolutely hold on to the hard-won The results of epidemic prevention and control have been achieved, and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has been implemented with practical actions and work results.

The meeting required that all counties, districts and departments should adhere to scientific and precise prevention and control, resolutely implement the twenty measures to optimize the epidemic prevention and control work, research, understand the spirit, optimize and adjust one by one, and earnestly implement all work requirements into every detail, each link. First, we must stand at the height of politics, strictly follow the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, earnestly benchmark and optimize the 20 measures for prevention and control work, and further refine and optimize the prevention and control plans and specific measures in this region, industry, and field, and resolutely Prevent “layers of coding” and “one size fits all”. Second, we must make greater efforts in early detection, quick disposal and regulation. It is necessary to focus on “early detection”, strictly regulate the “on-the-ground inspection” for inter-provincial mobile personnel, and be sure to implement “on-the-ground inspection, all inspections that should be inspected, and fast delivery and fast inspection.” It is necessary to focus on “quick disposal”, strengthen the coordination of the three public (industry), rationally allocate the transfer force, maintain various facilities, and report the infected person in a timely manner according to law, and do a good job in the transfer and risk personnel management and control as soon as possible. It is necessary to focus on “standardization”, do a good job of normalized testing of risk positions and key personnel, and re-standardize and further refine the work links such as isolation and transfer, nucleic acid testing, personnel movement, medical services, service guarantee enterprises, and campuses. Third, we must effectively improve the level of prevention and control services, consolidate the territorial responsibilities of townships and subdistricts, and set up special classes for emergency medical treatment and living materials security with villages and residential quarters as units, do a good job in the reserve of epidemic prevention materials, and clarify the special forces for the supply of living materials. Fourth, it is necessary to strengthen the protection of key personnel, find out the background of the elderly, patients with underlying diseases, pregnant women, empty-nest elderly people, children in distress, hemodialysis patients, radiotherapy and chemotherapy patients, etc., improve the ledger information, and dynamically track services. Fifth, it is necessary to implement the main responsibilities of enterprises and industrial parks, adhere to “one enterprise, one policy” and “one park, one policy”, promptly formulate epidemic prevention and control plans, strengthen cross-cities and people who come to Fu epidemic-related risk verification and closed-loop management, and make every effort to ensure the occurrence of The key enterprises of the epidemic have smooth logistics and normal production. Sixth, it is necessary to promote the vaccination of the new crown virus in an orderly manner, and accelerate the increase of the coverage rate of vaccine booster immunization, especially for the elderly.

The meeting also put forward clear requirements on economic operation, production safety and social stability at the end of the year and the beginning of the year. The meeting required that the work reports of the provincial and municipal governments should be compared with the work reports to determine the matters, go all out to sprint to the end, scientifically plan the work for the next year, and ensure the completion of various goals and tasks throughout the year. We must pay close attention to the implementation of the 15 measures for safe production, and pay close attention to the investigation and rectification of hidden dangers in key industries such as hazardous chemicals, gas, transportation, heating, and energy use, especially to prevent extreme weather risks such as rain, snow, freezing, and blizzard. To a prominent position, make every effort to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property and the safe operation of the city. It is necessary to strengthen the investigation and resolution of conflicts and disputes between petitions and visits, fully implement the requirements of “three in place and one treatment”, strengthen grass-roots governance, and do a solid job of visiting and condolences, safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of migrant workers, and resolving and disposing of problematic properties, so as to maintain the overall social harmony and stability.

City leaders Lin Aimin, Lai Huaping, Zhang Jianjun, Shao Ximo, Sun Yu, Lin Li, Chen Lei and Zhang Shihui attended the meeting. Responsible comrades from all counties and districts, relevant ministries and commissions of the municipal party committee, and relevant departments directly under the municipal and central provinces attended the meeting as nonvoting delegates.