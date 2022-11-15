As the world‘s leading diamond brand, De Beers has a soft spot for natural diamonds, heritage, innovation and unremitting exploration. To pay tribute to the natural wonder of natural diamonds, the event showcases 7 sets of 45 dazzling jewels from The Alchemist of Light High Bead Collection – Dusk Reflection, Midnight Aura, Ascending Shadows, Optical Wonder, Light Rays, Atomique and Frozen Capture, embark on an adventure through time to see the sparkle of diamonds. The series draws inspiration from new artistic creations in the flow of light and shadow, and combines modern styles to give the brand a new life. Subtly capturing the light of nature, infuses the work with the power of nature, endows the jewelry with a meandering beauty, and celebrates the pure aesthetics of nature. Continue the tradition of natural diamonds, explore the innovation of diamond craftsmanship, realize the perfect balance between brand heritage and the spirit of the times, and demonstrate the infinite vitality of De Beers. The eclectic and bold spirit of breaking new ground is vividly displayed in the structural shape, the material of the setting (titanium and aluminum) and the selection of diamonds (rare large carat white and fancy coloured diamonds), cleverly blending extraordinary white diamonds and magnificent fancy coloured diamonds. Compose De Beers’ most ingenious work to date. The collision and fusion of artistic creation and exquisite craftsmanship runs through the whole process, filled with enthusiasm for natural diamonds, and plays a surprising and miraculous movement. This year, The Alchemist of Light high beads series have been exhibited in Paris Haute Couture Week, the United States and other countries and regions, and have been highly praised by the media and the industry.

The well-known supermodel Xi Mengyao wore a black floor-length gown at The Peninsula Hotel in Shanghai, which was carefully matched with the Midnight Aura collection of jewelry. Accompanied by sparkling diamonds, the exquisite texture of the jewelry is elegant and agile under the interlacing of light and shadow, which perfectly interprets the avant-garde design and versatile interest of the series.

Inspired by the green nebula, this collection is unique and dazzling in the endless night sky, and it is casual, and the wonderful mix and match bring the natural elements to life. Different cutting methods and unique inlay designs show the beauty of the jewelry, echoing the mystery of the universe, and the natural charm blooms in the delicate texture of the jewelry. The ingenious application of chrysoprase elements embellishes the right sense of vitality on the luxurious diamonds, which is gorgeous and precious without losing the sense of strength. The flow of light and shadow is bright, clear and radiant. The round brilliant cut and the princess cut show the elegant and chic beauty of white diamonds, and the black and rhodium decoration adds a dynamic lustre to them.

Midnight Aura Collection Jewelry Works

The detachable design of the Midnight Aura diamond necklace gives the wearer three styling options: the mesh necklace can be layered with the inner diamond necklace; it can also be worn alone as a Collar diamond necklace; and the inner diamond necklace can also be detached from the mesh structure. Wear alone as a simple and elegant diamond necklace, it reflects the extraordinary taste of the wearer. The center diamond is a 20.57-carat pear-shaped white diamond from the Natural Works of Art collection, set in a dome-cut chrysoprase from Africa. The total weight of the diamonds is 46.09 carats. The Chandelier diamond earrings from the same collection feature round brilliant-cut diamonds set in 18K white gold that shine like stars and are accentuated by black with rhodium. Using a delicate connection process, it pours down from two drop-shaped white diamonds weighing more than 3 carats. The total weight of the diamonds is 9.58 carats. Midnight Aura Cocktail diamond ring, a 0.70 carat princess-cut white diamond joins two swirling lines of 18K white gold pavé-set white diamonds. The graceful curved shape is set with two dome-cut chrysoprase. The natural color symbolizes the green nebula. The total weight of the diamonds is 6.52 carats. Another open diamond ring, one side of the ring, a 4.23-carat pear-shaped white diamond sparkles. On the other side, a dome-cut chrysoprase set with a princess-cut white diamond orbits the center diamond like a satellite. The total weight of the diamonds is 5.9 carats.

Xi Mengyao wore another set of Ascending Shadows diamond necklace and Drop diamond earrings from The Alchemist of Light high jewelry series that night. The design was inspired by the light and dark art of interlaced light and shadow on the surface of the stairs, which beautifully reproduced the spiral of the old Bond Street flagship store in London. stairs. Made of blue anodized titanium and aluminum, it reflects the unparalleled brilliance of natural diamonds.

The Ascending Shadows Diamond Necklace combines the magnificence of diamond jewelry with a contemporary design. The dark blue aluminium expands as the steps rotate until it joins the light blue titanium set with round brilliant white diamonds. The metal materials used in this piece are different, requiring complex and time-consuming high-end jewelry craftsmanship to connect 142 separate parts individually. De Beers Jewelry joined hands with 15 professional craftsmen to create this outstanding piece. The centerpiece of the necklace is a 3.41-carat pear-shaped fancy light grey diamond surrounded by marquise-cut white and green rough diamonds. The total weight of the diamonds is 52.78 carats.

Ascending Shadows necklace and earrings

The Drop diamond earrings of the same series use the same color matching. The overall shape of the earrings is like two folding fans. In the center of the folding fans, a 2.10-carat emerald-cut fancy dark grey diamond is set in titanium. With an 18K white gold buckle, the earrings perfectly fit the contours of the ears. The total weight of the diamonds is 8.75 carats.

In this high jewelry tour, in addition to The Alchemist of Light high pearl series, many rare and beautiful diamonds from the Natural Works of Art high jewelry series, the classic Enchanted Lotus high jewelry, the butterfly series high jewelry and the world‘s treasures were also displayed. The 616-carat yellow rough diamond – famous for its 616-carat weight, was recorded in the annals of history for its uncut and unpolished, natural octahedral appearance when it was excavated. The Natural Works of Art High Jewelry Collection is a representative work of De Beers’ commitment to sustainable development. uncanny workmanship. De Beers Group has a lasting positive impact on the people where it is mined and the planet we live in, and is committed to moving towards a world that is fairer, safer, cleaner, healthier, upholds ethical practices, promotes community prosperity and preserves nature. bright future.

The Alchemist of Light high jewelry series tour, will last until the end of November 21st.

