Date: 2023-02-21

Source: Fuxin News Network

Editor in charge: Liu Dongmei



On February 20, the municipal government held an enlarged meeting of the party group, quickly conveying the spirit of learning and implementing the (enlarged) meeting of the Municipal Party Committee Standing Committee (enlarged) meeting on February 19 and the learning meeting of the Municipal Party Committee Theoretical Learning Center Group, and studying and deploying the implementation measures of the municipal government system. Zhou Pengju, the mayor and secretary of the party group of the municipal government, issued instructions emphasizing that it is necessary to improve political standing, thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and conscientiously implement the provincial party committee and provincial government. Work requirements, quickly implement the spirit of the (expanded) meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, and make every effort to do a good job in the government system’s “good start” in the first quarter. Members of the municipal government team should focus on the areas in charge, conduct in-depth thinking, take effective measures, and lead the city’s government system with a strong sense of responsibility and urgency to go all out to complete the set goals and tasks, and ensure the first battle of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs.

The meeting emphasized that the city’s government system should be in the state of “the beginning determines the overall situation, and the beginning is the decisive battle”. A “good start” in the first quarter. First, we must quickly implement the spirit of the (expanded) meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, and combine a series of policy measures such as the “27 Measures” to further stabilize the economy in our province, so as to implement our city’s “About Promoting a “Good Start” in the First Quarter and Realizing “Double Thousands and Double Hundreds” for the whole year Target Implementation Plan” is the carrier and starting point, we should pay close attention to detailed task decomposition, comprehensively compact work responsibilities, and pay close attention to work implementation. Second, we must focus on project construction, do everything around the project, fully grasp the project, grasp the implementation, grasp the start of construction, and grasp the elements, vigorously promote the resumption of a number of major projects in the first quarter, establish and improve the project library of the city, and promote the acceleration of the four types of central fund projects Construction, supporting high-quality development with project construction. Third, we must go all out to grasp the industrial economy, strengthen the operation and scheduling of existing enterprises, formulate high-value policies and measures to benefit enterprises as soon as possible, help various enterprises to effectively solve the actual difficulties and bottlenecks they are currently facing, and provide strong support for the “good start” in the first quarter. support. Fourth, we must do a good job in resuming work and production in the agricultural field in a steady and orderly manner, seize the opportunity to do a good job in spring plowing and preparation, and focus on growth points such as animal husbandry, facility agriculture, agricultural infrastructure, and high-standard farmland construction, and strive to achieve agricultural growth goals. Fifth, the recovery and expansion of consumption should be given priority, and a series of activities to promote consumption should be accelerated, and various measures should be taken to boost market confidence, stimulate consumption enthusiasm, form a virtuous circle, and stimulate economic development. Sixth, we must solidly carry out the three-year action to promote the high-quality development of the construction industry, actively “go out” to learn from the experience of advanced regions, deepen the reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises, and actively promote the transformation and upgrading of the construction industry. Seventh, we must do a good job in attracting investment at a high level, plan projects with high quality, conduct precise negotiation and docking, and continuously improve the level of investment attraction and project conversion rate. Eighth, we must do a good job in regular scheduling and operation analysis, actively optimize statistical services, and ensure that we seek truth from facts and respond to everything.

Lin Aimin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Party Group of the Municipal Government, presided over the meeting.Members of the municipal government team attended the meeting and made arrangements。