Reprinted from: YOHO Trends

Original title: Lisa, Julia Fox performed hotly, and Virgil liked it. Which of these East Asian brands has the chance to win the final award this year?

The LVMH Designer Award, as one of the most important awards in the fashion circle, is the goal that designers and managers are rushing to. Usually with the approval of the award, even the shortlisted designers and their brands can gain trend attention and lead the trend in the next few years.

For example, Colm Dillane, the manager of Kidsuper, who just released a joint series with LV not long ago, ERL, the photographer of the Kanye team who turned into the manager, and the Chinese designer Rui Zhou, who has played knitwear and bodywear to new heights. . . A designer’s journey to success begins with the LVMH Prize. In the past years, Asian designers, especially the brains from East Asia, were rarely noticed by the organizing committee, but this year Nuki found that there are many Asian lights shortlisted for the awards, and their brands have long been Made a name for himself.

Among the winners selected this year, many people have noticed that the brand NAMESAKE from Taiwan, Taiwan, and even before that, nuki colleague Aoy247, has already carried the “treasure national tide” with the upper body of the king of goods TS. Streaming ICONs of all ages? In this article, I described the popularity of NAMESAKE at that time.

When Travis Scott flashed with Kylie last year High profile wearing NAMESAKE

Established for three years, NAMESAKE, a young brand composed of three brothers, has become quite mature in terms of design and style creation. Compared with the initial establishment, it extracted a lot of inspiration from street and basketball cultures, and then it has a very handmade feel. Complete a single product in a strong way. Today’s NAMESAKE, while being self-contained, can also express the concept more precisely and delicately.

In NAMESAKE’s past works Basketball is the main element that cannot be ignored

In the new season of NAMESAKE, although Taiwan’s local culture, sports street culture and technology are still used to build around the family, this multi-element fusion has produced a closer fusion under the creation of several major designers. , calmly presented in details.

At the moment when silhouette elements, embroidery elements, and weaving elements have been abused, NAMESAKE starts with the traditional mix-and-match street motive, and combines multiple elements to create new ideas. Especially in the NAMESAKE 2023 autumn and winter series, the street and basketball elements that are clear at a glance are hidden by deeper imagery expressions. Designers cover them up between the selected fabrics and tailoring, allowing the design to tell the story.

Part of the NAMESAKE 2023 autumn and winter series items

It’s no wonder that NAMESAKE will become the first choice for star icons headed by Travis Scott.

During the shooting of COMPLEX magazine, Wang Jiaer was wearing NAMESAKE

NBA wear fanatic Westbrook in NAMESAKE

Like NAMESAKE, MARRKNULL, which was born in Beijing in 2015, has grown rapidly in just a few years. The design of MARRKNULL stems from the change of fashion in China for many years by the principals Wang Kui and Shi Tian, ​​and the changes in the way of dressing that every ordinary person chooses under the influence of time.

Lisa in MARRKNULL

Julia Fox in MARRKNULL

Rock singer Victoria De Angelis in MARRKNULL

The reason why MARRKNULL has achieved such success and attention is inseparable from the meticulous observation of the previous era by the double managers, as well as the bold experiments in clothing and visual presentation.

The series LOOKBOOK launched in 2020 wakes up

Sleepy Perceptions of 90s Fashion

In addition to the clever application of fashion elements in different eras, MARRKNULL also has its own experience in creating explosive styles. For example, the mini jacket handbag launched before is not only pioneering, but also has a lot of fun.

MARRKNULL Hanger Handbag

The third group of domestic designers shortlisted this year, LOUIS SHNEGTAO CHENG, is different from the previous two groups. If NAMESAKE perfectly integrates street and local culture into clothing series, and MARRKNULL uses clothing to record the differences in ordinary people’s clothing in different eras, then LOUIS Chen Shengtao uses elegant lines and materials to interpret the definition of luxury in his heart.

LOUIS SHNEGTAO CHEN 2023

The sense of luxury that Chen Shengtao wants to present is not the so-called high-end fabrics in his description, or the temperament that rejects people thousands of miles away. He wants everyone to reach out and touch, and even wear luxuriously. Therefore, from the perspective of tailoring, he created a series of single products that are both fashionable and not out of daily wear.

Lisa in LOUIS SHNEGTAO CHEN for Vogue HONGKONG

Li Yuchun in LOUIS SHENGTAO CHEN

Asian design takes off across the board

Chinese, Japanese and Korean design pioneers compete on the same stage

SETCHU

Setchu, a Japanese designer brand that Virgil paid close attention to and praised during his lifetime.

WATARU TOMINAGA

The visual effect is exaggerated, like WATARU TOMINAGA, a Japanese designer brand of the renaissance in Harajuku Street.

NOT HC

Wu Hyuk’s upper body interpretation, the typical Korean design brand KUSIKOHC full of sense of future, wasteland and special-shaped tailoring.

JUNTAE KIM

Korean brand JUNTAE KIM with fun and attractive cuts and details.

Do you think these designers from Asia

Who has the best chance to win this year’s award?