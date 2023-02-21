A crazy ride: «As if the driver has not seen the toll booth or is driving blindfolded», say the investigators. Or maybe whoever was driving it was distracted by the phone. For this reason, the prosecutor Paolo Filippini has ordered cell phone seizure of the 39-year-old Italian-Moroccan who in the night between Friday and Saturday he killed Laura Amato, 54, and her friend and colleague, also a social and health worker, Claudia Turconi, 59. It will now be the IT exams on the smartphone that will clarify whether at that moment the driver was using the phone and how many times, over the more than two kilometers of road in which the cameras film him zigzagging among motorists, has activated the device.

The fundamental question, however, revolves around the urine and blood tests performed at the San Carlo and on which the worsening of the 39-year-old’s position could depend in the next few years. In the first results, traces of Thc, the active ingredient of cannabis, and benzodiazepines were found. Investigators are verifying the 39-year-old’s clinical history. Last Thursday, the day before the accident, he had been admitted to a psychiatric ward of a hospital near Piacenza. The man lives in Pontenure, together with his wife. It was her after a «severe nervous breakdown» to convince him to come to the hospital. During the investigations on the accident, the agents of the Stradale have seized a hospital bracelet with the data of the 39-year-old referring precisely to a hospitalization in psychiatry.

Now the prosecutor has asked to acquire the medical records for cfind out if he was discharged by the hospital doctors or if he went out secretly. At the moment the only certainty is that it was the 39-year-old who tore off the bracelet while he was in the car. But what was he doing at 2.30 in the night in Milan? Nobody knows. In his medical history there are other psychiatric episodes. But he had never been subjected to mandatory medical treatments (Tso) or had his license revoked. Then there is to understand whether it was the doctors of the hospital who prescribed and administered them benzodiazepine or if the man has been in treatment for some time with these drugs they have a dangerous effect on driving. Risks that increase even more if the effects of psychoactive drugs are added cannabis. Il mix of substances it may have had devastating effects.

Now the 39 year old is hospitalized in psychiatry at the San Carlo, he did not suffer serious injuries in the accident but his psychic conditions are still defined as problematic by the doctors. There wife she was heard and reconstructed the previous episodes of crisis. But now i will also be queried medici who visited him and the treating one. An autopsy will be performed on the bodies of Laura Amato and Claudia Turconi in the coming days. Both died instantly in the crash. Their car was thrown almost a hundred meters from the toll booth on impact.

They were returning home after Laura’s birthday party, who had had a birthday on January 25, and had decided to celebrate in a club in Milan. She, two children, worked as Oss at the Macedonio Melloni clinic, her friend Claudia, four children, at the Colleoni Foundation in Castano Primo. “I don’t even know what to say except that we still had a thousand adventures ahead of us all to experience together, as you taught us – she recalls moved daughter Roberta —. You were a mom, a dad, a friend, a sister, an aunt, you were our world. We will love you forever mom.”

