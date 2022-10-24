On October 24, the municipal party committee held a meeting of leading cadres in the city to convey the spirit of studying the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and arrange and deploy the city’s study, publicity and implementation work. Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve “two maintenances”, and deeply understand and grasp the rich connotation and practice of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is required to strengthen confidence, work with one heart and one mind, work hard and advance bravely, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Chongqing, and make contributions to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua conveyed the spirit of the 20th Party Congress at the meeting. Zhang Xuan, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Wang Jiong, Chairman of the CPPCC, Li Mingqing, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, other municipal leaders and old comrades attended the meeting.

In his speech, Chen Miner pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and marching towards the goal of the second century of struggle. General Assembly. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a political manifesto aimed at raising the flag, a theoretical masterpiece of upholding integrity and innovation, an answer to the era of carrying forward the past and opening up the future, and a program of action that seeks truth and is pragmatic. The 1st Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee produced a new leadership of the Central Committee. Comrade Xi Jinping was appointed as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. A group of comrades who made great contributions to the cause of the Party and the country resigned from the leadership positions of the Party Central Committee. A group of leading cadres with both ability and political integrity, youthful strength and rich experience have entered the new Central Committee and the Central Leading Body. The election results fully reflect the common will of the whole party, fully reflect the common aspiration of hundreds of millions of people, and fully demonstrate that our party is vigorous, prosperous, and vigorous. On the way forward, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and under the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country will be inspired to forge ahead with determination and courage, and strive to write a new era. A more splendid chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics of the times.

Chen Miner emphasized that in the new era, the complex situation, the severe struggle, and the arduous task of reform, development and stability faced by our party and the country are rare in the world and rare in history. The core position of the party has established the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Only then can the party effectively solve the prominent contradictions and problems that affect the party’s long-term governance, the long-term stability of the country, and the happiness and well-being of the people, and fundamentally ensure the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. into an irreversible historical process. The “two establishments” are the major political achievements of the party in the new era, the decisive factor for the party and the country to achieve historic achievements and historic changes, and the greatest certainty to overcome all difficulties and obstacles and deal with all uncertainties. , maximum confidence, maximum guarantee. We must deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, more consciously safeguard Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core position of the whole party, and more consciously safeguard the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, and fully implement the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is unswervingly consistent with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

Chen Miner pointed out that the spiritual connotation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is very rich. It is necessary to deeply understand and grasp the great significance of the past 5 years of work and the 10 years of great changes in the new era. And the people handed over a new excellent answer sheet. Deeply understand and grasp the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, earnestly implement it in all aspects of practical work, and continuously improve the theoretical level of Marxism. In-depth understanding and grasp of the mission and task of promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, solidly handle their own affairs, and strive to write a new chapter in Chongqing’s comprehensive construction of socialist modernization. Deeply understand and grasp the important requirements of leading the great social revolution with the great self-revolution, deeply promote the new great project of party building in the new era, and continue to create a good political ecology. Deeply comprehend and grasp the requirements of the era of unity and struggle, think in one place, make efforts in one place, step by step, put the major decisions and arrangements made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party into action and see results.

Chen Miner pointed out that studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task at present and in the future. All departments at all levels in the city should strengthen leadership and meticulous organization, and rapidly rise to the upsurge of learning, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to do a good job in learning and training. The theoretical study center groups of party committees (party groups) at all levels should take the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party as the main learning content for the current and future period, and leading cadres at all levels should learn one step first and one level deeper. It is necessary to carry out extensive publicity activities, and promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to enter enterprises, rural areas, institutions, campuses, communities, military camps, and networks, so as to be well-known and deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. It is necessary to vigorously strengthen news publicity, do a good job in thematic reports, do a good job in interpretation and interpretation, and create a good atmosphere. It is necessary to carry out the implementation in accordance with the actual situation, pay more attention to planning one area from the overall situation, and serve the overall situation with one area, and transform the various strategic deployments made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into the starting point of each work in Chongqing.

Chen Miner emphasized that we must study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the driving force, fully implement the requirements of preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security, and go all out to do the current work. It is necessary to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control without slackening, resolutely and decisively handle the existing epidemic situation, strengthen the health management of people returning to Chongqing in key areas, strengthen social prevention and control, and firmly hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics from occurring. It is necessary to focus on promoting the sustained and stable recovery of the economy, strengthen the scheduling of economic operations, make every effort to focus on enterprises in key industries, make solid efforts to stabilize investment in projects, continue to promote the recovery of consumption, and ensure the stable growth of foreign trade and foreign investment. It is necessary to do a solid job in ensuring and improving people’s livelihood, promote the employment of key groups, consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, ensure the supply and price of important livelihood commodities, and ensure the basic life of urban and rural people in difficulty. It is necessary to make every effort to maintain the stability of the overall social situation, strengthen the prevention and control of social security, carry out in-depth investigation and resolution of potential safety risks, and resolutely prevent the occurrence of major accidents. It is necessary to focus on promoting the comprehensive and strict governance of the party to achieve new results, adhere to a strict tone to strengthen upright conduct and discipline, thoroughly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations, and promote the integration of those who dare not, cannot, and do not want to be corrupt, and further inspire the vast number of cadres and officials in the city to start their own businesses. positivity, initiative and creativity.

On the same day, Chen Miner presided over an enlarged meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee to convey the study and implementation of the relevant documents of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the 1st Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee and the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee.

The meeting was held in the form of a video teleconference. Responsible comrades from various municipal departments and units attended the meeting at the main venue. Sub-venues will be set up in various districts and counties, Liangjiang New District, Chongqing High-tech Zone, and Wansheng Economic Development Zone.