Blonde Monroe

Blonde Monroe is a biopic directed by Andrew Dominic and starring Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, and Julianne Nicholson. Based on the best-selling novel by Joyce Carroll Ortez, the film tells the story of Marilyn Monroe’s life. The film will hit Netflix on September 28, 2022.

Based on the best-selling novel by Joyce Carroll Ortez, “Blonde Monroe” recreates the life of famous Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. From her turbulent childhood as Norma Jane, to her stardom and love entanglements, “Blonde Monroe” blurs the lines between fact and fiction, exploring the widening divide between her public and private selves, while also exposing reveals the unease and danger hidden beneath the glamorous surface of Hollywood’s highly objectified actresses.

“Blonde Monroe” not only rarely directly presents the social values ​​or atmosphere of the time, but also makes many unnecessary deletions to the core part of the original book, that is, Marilyn Monroe’s historically typical inner monologue. Less, it is just a neat representation of Monroe as a half-hearted “Chekhovian” (emphasis on many quotes), a stereotyped “tragic figure” who wants to escape but can never escape.

