The Mural Circuit is inaugurated in Hernandarias, the result of the “Explayarte” contest

The murals, which highlight themes related to the city of Hernandarias, as well as the region itself and its history, were created by 5 local artists.

Itaipu Binacional, through its Tourism Department, officially authorized the Circuit of Murals on Tacuru Pucu Beach on the Costanera Hernandarias, the result of the work of artists from different parts of the country who were winners of the Expplayarte contest. During the ceremony, the prizes were awarded to the winners of the contest.

The circuit includes 10 murals that were created by 5 artists, who presented two proposals each. They are Arnildo Núñez Samaniego, Ronald Ruiz Báez, Juan Carlos Cáceres Acuña, Laura Estefanía Báez Isasi and Édgar Joel Apodaca Roa.

Among the works that can be seen in the circuit are: “Founder of Hernandarias”; “Guarani Kuña”; “Fusion of nature and renewable energy”; «Nature, beauty and culture»; “Conservation G-1”; “Conservation G-2”; among others. These artistic proposals were presented by their creators during the inauguration, who gave a brief review of each work.

The opening ceremony was attended by Nelson Cano, mayor of Hernandarias; Miguel Mendoza, Itaipu Tourism Advisor, María Antonia Gwynn, from the Board of Directors of the Binacional; Gerardo Soria, Social Responsibility advisor; Rocío Maldonado, regional head of SENATUR; David Monzón, president of the Municipal Board of Hernandarias; councilors Jessica Caballero, Celestino González and Nilda Venialgo, among other local authorities and residents of the area.

Likewise, the juries of the contest participated in the event; Graciela Jara, director of the Superior School of Fine Arts; and Zulemi Fariña, director of culture of the Municipality of Hernandarias.

Itaipu Tourism Advisor, Miguel Mendoza, thanked and congratulated all the artists who participated in this first edition of Explayarte. “With this, the talent of many artists in our country is evidenced, I urge you to continue to be part of this type of initiative that seeks to highlight this talent and, at the same time, promote and encourage care for the environment and be part of the history,” he emphasized.

Each exhibited mural highlights themes related to the city of Hernandarias, as well as the region itself and its history. The works address social and environmental issues, such as conservation; clean and renewable energy; the preservation of endangered species; among others.

This initiative is part of the second stage of the projected work on Tacurú Pucú Beach, which aims to become a meeting point that can be enjoyed 365 days a year, not only in the summer season.

Through these activities, Itaipu seeks to take advantage of the important space of the Hernandari town for the promotion of tourism in the area and the generation of opportunities for economic progress, both for the municipality and its inhabitants.

