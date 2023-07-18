800,000 euros handbags gone: burglars looted Sylvie Meis’ apartment

800,000 euros handbags gone Burglars loot Sylvie Meis’ apartment



07/18/2023 10:59 p.m

Sylvie Meis has a penchant for expensive designer handbags. Apparently criminals got wind of it too. Burglars cleverly gain access to the presenter’s Hamburg apartment and make rich booty.

The Hamburg apartment of the presenter Sylvie Meis was broken into. This is reported by several media, including the “Hamburger Abendblatt”. The burglars are said to have acted very cleverly. According to the report, they are said to have used scaffolding from a neighboring house to get onto the roof. Then they would have probably used a ladder to get over the wall in Meis’ Eppendorf apartment while the 45-year-old was on vacation in Ibiza, it is said.

The burglars then got directly into the fashion lover’s dressing room via a skylight and made fat loot there. According to the “Abendblatt” they are said to have stolen handbags and jewelery worth 800,000 euros. The majority of the handbags come from the Parisian luxury brand Hermès. As the “Hamburger Abendblatt” writes, about two dozen of these designer bags are said to have been stolen. The crime was discovered last Friday. The thieves could have deduced from posts on their Instagram account that the moderator is not at home at the moment.

In a YouTube video from 2021, Meis gives an insight into her dressing room. There she reveals herself to be an absolute fan of bags and, according to her own statement, models by Hermès and Chanel are among her favourites.

The State Criminal Police Office has started investigating a burglary, “in which the unknown perpetrator or perpetrators stole high-quality handbags in particular,” the police told RTL.